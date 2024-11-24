If there’s one thing that the 2022 thriller Monolith makes clear, it’s that oftentimes it’s not what you see but what you can’t explain that gets under the skin. Directed by Matt Vesely, this slow-burn sci-fi thriller steers clear of flashy effects and loud action scenes to drive its narrative. Taking things up a notch, Vesely takes the minimalistic approach, relying on a one-woman performance from Lily Sullivan to keep things interesting. Set in the remote hills of Adelaide, the central character is a journalist trying to regain her credibility after a huge scandal derails her life. While she’s out there, she immerses herself in a podcast project that explores unexplained mysteries. Soon enough, she stumbles upon an anomaly that seems pretty random at first glance. But as she digs deeper, the mystery starts seeping into her own life. Soon enough, it’s no longer just a podcast episode — it’s personal.

Void of most of the elements that huge blockbusters lean into to deliver a gripping sci-fi, Monolith relies on tension, a single location, a limited cast, and a huge focus on Sullivan’s commanding performance. With a modest budget of about AUD $500,000, it still manages to masterfully mess with the mind and keep viewers constantly guessing.

Lily Sullivan Carries ‘Monolith’ With a One-Woman Show

Under normal circumstances, isolation does funny things to the human mind, but Monolith does so much more with it by creating an extra layer of tension. At the center of it all is actress Lily Sullivan, who embraces the challenge of a one-woman performance with impressive skill. In the absence of any co-stars to share the screen, she pieces the entire narrative together, amping up the unease at every turn. Then there's film’s single location, though it's as minimalistic as they come, it makes the weight of her solitude more tangible. Here you have a disgraced journalist who becomes obsessed with the mystery of “the brick.” Holed up in a house with clean lines and an atmosphere that can only be described as sterile, the narrative gives off a combination of safety and oppression. At the end of the day, this only amps up her paranoia as things progress.

When she first discovers the mysterious black brick, her hesitation to even touch it speaks volumes about her state of mind. She’s in limbo between curiosity and unbridled fear. Needless to say, it’s for good reason because as she dives headfirst into her podcast, the house turns into an unwelcome force. At that point, every single glance and movement she makes draws viewers into her growing paranoia. Her battle with guilt, desperation, and a little bit of determination are so tangible that she seldom has to vocalize it throughout the film. Even more, the stripped-down setting coerces the audience to hone in on her every move.

It’s really in the quiet moments that Sullivan’s performance speaks volumes. For instance, in a scene where she records her podcast with a trembling voice, recounting the disturbing testimonies of other people who’ve had experience with the bricks. The moment is unsettling enough to inspire contagious and hair-raising dread. The best part of this all is that Monolith manages to build tension void of flashy action scenes and X-Files-worthy footage. Rather, it uses a single actor in the right environment to deliver edge-of-your-seat suspense.

Sci-Fi Inspirations That Shaped ‘Monolith’s Unique Story

While Monolith is as clever as it is unique, it’s not void of certain elements that make it similar to Sci-fi thrillers before it. Even with its modest budget, the film finds a way to weave in iconic influences from the genre’s heavyweights. So, while the premise is as fresh as they come, it also gives audiences something family to mull over. For example, the mysterious black brick that’s at the center of the narrative is eerily familiar to something we’ve already seen in 2001: A Space Odyssey. The story equally features an enigmatic monolith, which stood as a symbol of both progress and doom. Like Stanley Kubrick’s film, Monolith doesn’t spoon-feed its answers; instead, viewers are left to figure out what the artifact represents. That’s not all, there’s a sense of unease that feels like it’s straight out of Arrival considering the strange glyphs on the bricks are reminiscent of the alien symbols in Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece. At the end of the day, it peddles the idea that communication isn’t always straightforward.

It’s not just the objects here that draw from sci-fi history, but the single-setting approach seems borrowed and fresh all at once. In a nutshell, it points to productions like Moon or Ex Machina, where isolation has as much a place in the cast and character guide as the people on screen. Matt Vesely’s directing leans into this, employing tight spaces and muted tones to create a haunting and intimate atmosphere all at once. At the end of the day, Monolith may not have become as huge a spectacle as some Hollywood blockbusters, but its smart nods to sci-fi classics remind us that great storytelling is all about making bold choices.

Monolith is currently available to stream on Hoopla in the U.S.

