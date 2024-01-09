The Big Picture Monolith is a sci-fi thriller about a journalist who investigates the mysterious appearance of massive bricks.

The success of the film relies heavily on the performance of the lead actor, Lily Sullivan.

The movie has received positive reviews from critics and has been nominated for Best Indie Film at the AACTA Awards.

Listen close, and you might hear the sound of your next must-watch horror movie. Collider has teamed up with Well Go USA Entertainment to debut the trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Monolith. Led by Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise), the story centers around a journalist who leans into the podcast world in order to try to revive her career. The movie premieres simultaneously on Digital and in theaters on February 16.

The trailer for Monolith shows "The Interviewer" (Sullivan) on the brink of desperation. While searching for the story that will turn her life around, she isolates herself and ends up getting some news via e-mail. As the title suggests, the story has something to do with massive bricks that have been reported by multiple sources. But can everyone see them? Can it be a fabrication? To make matters worse, the people who see the monolith seem to suffer a drastic change of behavior – which makes the story all the more difficult to vet.

On another front, Monolith is the kind of project that depends almost entirely on the talent of a single actor to work. From what the trailer suggests, the movie will follow The Interviewer inside a house for most of the time, which means audiences rely on her performance to stick with the narrative and find out where it’s all going. If the last few seconds of the trailer are any indication, though, it’s not going to end too well for the woman.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Monolith'?

Monolith is directed by Matt Vesely, who makes the natural transition from short-film directing to feature film after helming titles like System Error and My Best Friend is Stuck on the Ceiling. The setting is ambitious for a first-time feature director, and Lucy Campbell’s (The Big Nothing) screenplay also needs to hit all the right notes to work. Early reactions indicate that the duo did it, though: The movie already stands tall with a 90% approval rate from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Australia, Monolith was among the nominees for Best Indie Film at the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards, and it also received a warm welcome in early 2023 at SXSW. Now, it’s time for audiences in the rest of the world to finally check it out, and the movie’s reception could breathe some new life into the title as it starts to make early-year lists of overlooked or must-watch thrillers of the year.

Monolith premieres in theaters and on Digital on February 16. You can watch the exclusive trailer below and check out the new poster above: