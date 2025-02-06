If Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain left you wanting more, you will be glad to know that the sequel is already on the way. Next month, the movie is debuting in movie theaters in Japan, which prompted the release of a first trailer and stunning poster for Mononoke Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage. While Netflix has yet to reveal the movie's release date in other parts of the world, it's great to know that the sequel is ready to go and fans can now get a glimpse of it. In Japan, the movie hits theaters on March 14.

In Mononoke Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage (Netflix is yet to unveil the official title), the Medicine Seller (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya in the original and Crispin Freeman in the English dub) enters into another world that is brimming with chaotic spirits. In the franchise, the mononoke are apparitions created when intense human emotions merge with spirits harboring bad intentions. This time, the Medicine Seller will investigate a series of incidents in which individuals tied to a mysterious baby suffer spontaneous combustion and turn into charcoal. After the challenging events of the first movie, he will now face an even bigger threat.

Once again, the trailer for Mononoke Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage underscores the franchise's incomparable style and atmosphere and the way it manages to re-invent itself with every installment. If Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain was able to overwhelm viewers with visual information, it seems like the sequel will take things even further and again play with its abstract concepts.

Is 'Mononoke' Based on an Anime?

Image via Twin Engine

Mononoke's existence is a bit of a miracle, since the movie is the spin-off of a spin-off and all of that started in 2006. A horror anime anthology series titled Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales premiered, and the following year it spawned a spin-off titled simply Mononoke. The movies follow up on the events of the series, and Mononoke Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage is the second installment of a planned trilogy.

Horror is a pretty fertile ground for anime stories. Since Japanese horror stories are chock-full of spirits and bad energy, creators like Junji Ito managed to find success in creating stories that are pretty much nightmare fuel. Recently, one of the horror master's most famous titles was adapted into a Max anime series called Uzumaki. Other famous anime with horror elements include Tokyo Ghoul, Parasyte, Hellsing and the recent Netflix hit series DanDaDan.

Mononoke Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage is yet to get a release date on Netflix. Stick with Collider to find out as soon as it is announced. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer (in Japanese) below: