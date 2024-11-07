Netflix released today a new trailer for Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain along with a release date that's just around the corner. The story will center on Asa (voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa) and Kame (Aoi Yuki), two girls who are newcomers to the Ōoku — a place where beautiful and talented women are gathered from all across the land to bear the heir of His Majesty, the ruler. The movie debuts on the platform on November 28.

As it's always been the case with Mononoke, it's impossible to turn your eyes away from it as we try to take in every detail of the gorgeous-looking animation. Designed to look like a painted handscroll, Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain mixes computer graphics and Japanese paper textures, an abundance of distinctive shots and unique use of color in order to create a stunning and immersive world. The result is pretty obvious: one of the year's must-watch titles.

If you're instantly as excited (as you should be) with Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain, you'll be glad to know that the movie is the first one of a planned trilogy, with the second installment set to premiere in 2025. For now, the sequel is titled Mononoke Second Chapter: Hinezumi.

What Is 'Mononoke' Based On?

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain is the result of a wildly successful franchise. It all started with the anthology anime series Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales in 2006. The series got a 2007 spin-off titled Mononoke, which centered around those title characters — which are apparitions created when intense human emotions merge with a supernatural spirit. Set between the end of the Edo period and the Meiji era in Japan, the series follows a nameless Medicine Seller who rids communities of mononokes. The movie is based on the spin-off series.

Both the spin-off series and the upcoming trilogy are handled by Kenji Nakamura, who also worked on Gatchaman Crowds. Even though the story takes place centuries ago, both the series and Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain delve into universal themes that resonate even today, such as the struggle of being forced to suppress one’s individuality to conform, while also exploring the desires and burdens that swirl within the mind.

Netflix premieres Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain on November 28. You can check out the trailer above.

Mononoke Release Date July 12, 2007 Cast Takahiro Sakurai , Michael C. Pizzuto , Eiji Takemoto , Yukana , Aiko Hibi , Ryûsei Nakao , Daisuke Namikawa , Tomokazu Seki , Daisuke Sakaguchi , Yasuhiro Takato , Aki Sasaki , Sarah Hauser , Yōko Sōmi , Minoru Inaba , Seiji Sasaki Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

