The Big Picture The development process for a Monopoly movie has been extremely lengthy, not unlike an actual game of Monopoly.

In 2008, Ridley Scott was set to helm the Monopoly film, but the project never took off despite having a finished story and a famous director attached.

The project has faced multiple setbacks and changes in partners, but the idea of a Monopoly movie continues to persist.

Arguably more famous than any other aspect of the board game at this point is just how long it takes to play Monopoly. Whereas other board games can be completed in a relatively tidy timeframe, Monopoly tends to be like “the music” as described in Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing”: “it goes on and on and on.” Entire families can get caught in games that last for hours and hours, with minimal excitement or huge developments occurring in that time. It’s a vortex of a game, something that just keeps on going and going even if nobody is having an especially fun time with the proceedings.

How fitting, then, that a movie adaptation of the Hasbro property Monopoly would similarly be taking its sweet time to hit the big screen. Even though the board game is headlined by an incredibly famous fictional figure (Mr. Monopoly) and has been played by millions worldwide, a proper theatrical movie adaptation of the property has never quite gotten off the ground. Over numerous iterations of Hollywood being enamored with the idea of movies based around toys (as we've seen with Barbie, Transformers, and The Lego Movie, to name just a few), the Monopoly film has failed to materialize. It’s a development process that’s proven to be extremely lengthy. (Though not nearly as lengthy as the average Monopoly game.)

Ridley Scott Really Wanted To Play Monopoly

In 2008, hot off the success of Transformers, Hasbro began a long-term partnership with Universal Pictures to produce a slew of other film adaptations of other board games and toys from within the company. One of the first projects announced in this partnership was an absolutely insane idea: Ridley Scott was going to helm Monopoly. Fresh off directing the Iraq War movie Body of Lies, Scott was now turning his eye toward realizing Monopoly on the big screen. Though this move solidified the idea that Hasbro/Universal properties could secure major filmmaking names, it baffled many who were wondering how the Black Hawk Down guy was going to make a movie out of this board game.

An amusing interview with Scott from 2010 offers insight into his strange process of trying to figure out what a Monopoly movie would even look like, including an early misunderstanding that made it seem like Hasbro was insisting the game itself had to appear in the movie. However, the final version of the feature would merely use the concept of Monopoly to explore an original storyline focusing on a real estate mogul and how greed can transform even the most demure souls into monsters. Comments from a producer on the film at the end of 2009 further explained that Monopoly would focus on a guy obsessed with the board game who wakes up one day in the world of Monopoly.

'Battleship's Box-Office Bomb Didn't Help

However, despite having a finished story and a prolific director attached to a movie adaptation of Monopoly, this toy feature never got off the ground. It wasn't alone in this fate, of course. A slew of Hasbro/Universal movies never got realized and the only project these two companies brought to the silver screen was the infamous box office dud Battleship. The partnership dissolved as the glow of the initial box office of Transformers from 2007 faded deeper and deeper into the past. Studios were warier than ever about getting into bed with toy companies, as seen by the demise of other similar projects around the same time like Taylor Lautner’s Stretch Armstrong movie and Adam Sandler’s Candy Land. This phenomenon left Ridley Scott's Monopoly out to sea. It didn't help that Scott got busy with other projects like Prometheus, thus ensuring he'd never be able to get around to the project in a timely manner.

In just four years, Hasbro had gone from making a long-term deal with Universal Pictures to securing a multi-film partnership with Emmett/Furla Films. This tinier outfit was mostly known around 2012 for co-financing box office bombs like 88 Minutes and The Wicker Man. Today, the company is largely just associated with founder Randall Emmett’s various legal woes and a string of legendarily awful direct-to-video titles. But back in 2012, Hasbro had its back against a wall and needed somebody to co-finance movie adaptations of Hungry Hungry Hippos. Emmett/Furla Films fit the bill and the studio announced ambitions to get the movie off the ground in 2013 with a budget south of $100 million and Ridley Scott still producing, though presumably he would not be directing this iteration of the production.

Unsurprisingly, this shaky deal never yielded any finished movies. Emmett/Furla Films quickly went even deeper down the rabbit hole of direct-to-video features after briefly flirting with co-financing some theatrical releases. Why would this outfit risk tens of millions on Hasbro movies when it could release cheap action thrills to Redbox? One cynical business plan killed another cynical business plan, and the Monopoly movie was back in jail. Soon, the feature would find a new home with Lionsgate, the studio that currently has the rights to the property. In July 2015, the studio announced it was making a Monopoly movie helmed by director Andrew Niccol.

Kevin Hart Is the Latest Big Name Attached to 'Monopoly'

With Lionsgate’s lucrative Hunger Games franchise winding down that November, it made sense for the studio circa. 2015 to search out other potential moneymaker brand names. Of course, Monopoly was far from The Hunger Games in terms of brand appeal and there was still minimal movement on the project in the years that followed. No matter who was footing the bill for Monopoly, it was always tough to crack a story for a project that had no discernible characters beyond Mr. Monopoly. It's the classic problem that plagues so many potential toy adaptations: the nebulous qualities that make objects great toys or board games don't make them great fodder for film adaptations. Still, Lionsgate kept going and announced a fresh version of Monopoly in January 2019 that would now be headlined by Kevin Hart. This production would unite Hart with Ride Along director Tim Story, a combo that likely put dollar signs in the eyes of Lionsgate executives.

No further news was made on the project in the years that followed, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic but mostly because Kevin Hart was making a slew of comedy movies for Netflix, a talk show for Peacock, and even that Die Hart show, which kept him from focusing on the Monopoly movie. However, this project just won't die. At the start of August 2023, it was announced that Lionsgate would be acquiring the film and TV side of Entertainment One from Hasbro for a whopping $500 million. In revealing this news, the head of Hasbro commented on its positive relationship with Lionsgate by noting that this toy company was planning on working with the studio on a Monopoly movie. The decades, financiers, and creatives may change, but a Monopoly movie refuses to die. Whether or not that enduring persistence ever results in a finished film remains to be seen.