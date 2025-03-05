Lionsgate's Monopoly movie is officially rolling the dice on two of Hollywood’s most sought-after writers as John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the creative duo behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, have closed a deal to pen the screenplay for the long-gestating adaptation of Hasbro’s iconic board game. Everybody knows Monopoly, so this should get a lot of eyes on it. The movie will be produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap, the same company behind Barbie, so it's got some serious credentials behind it.

Details on the film’s tone and direction are still under wraps, but given Daley and Goldstein’s track record of blending action, adventure, and comedy, fans can expect something fast-paced, fun, and full of clever twists, although, we must say, we'd love it to be something of a curveball and be a gritty crime drama. Ruthless tycoons, shady politicians, and criminal kingpins battle for control of properties, using bribery, blackmail, and violence to monopolize entire districts. Admit it, you'd watch it.

The pair have built a reputation for taking established IP and giving it a fresh spin that audiences and critics alike love, which they did successfully with Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons, even if the box office returns of the latter didn't quite reflect that. Lionsgate’s Erin Westerman, co-president of its Motion Picture Group, expressed excitement over the duo’s involvement, stating:

“We knew LuckyChap would be a beacon for the best talent in town, and Lionsgate & Hasbro are thrilled that Goldstein & Daley have decided to join the fun. We’ve been long-time admirers of their work—telling bold, original, intelligent stories for all audiences. They are the perfect architects for this franchise.”

The Road to 'Monopoly' Passing Go

A Monopoly film has been floated around Hollywood for years, with various iterations and directors attached. At one point, Ridley Scott was developing the project, reportedly envisioning a satirical, dystopian take on capitalism. Whether Daley and Goldstein will embrace a similar high-concept approach or lean into a family-friendly adventure remains to be seen, but there's obviously plenty of scope for any story they want to follow and, of course, since no two games are the same, plenty of room for a sequel or two should this one prove to be a success.

In the meantime, the duo are preparing for the release of their next major project, Apple TV+’s Mayday, starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.