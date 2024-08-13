The Big Picture Alejandro Landes' Monos follows child soldiers and their American captive moving through turmoil in Latin America, showcasing themes surrounding loss and rebellion.

The film's cast was largely inexperienced and underwent a boot camp under the supervision of a former child soldier.

Shot in remote Colombian locations, making Monos was a difficult experience for cast and crew alike due to weather conditions, unforgiving geography, and a lack of resources.

While growing up in Latin America, Colombian-Ecuadorian filmmaker Alejandro Landes was a witness to the violence and brutality often rooted in political and societal unrest. After relocating to the United States and studying political economy at Brown University, he pivoted to filmmaking and drew upon such personal firsthand knowledge when he set out to co-write and direct Monos. A grim drama with narrative and thematic echoes of Lord of the Flies and Heart of Darkness, the 2019 film takes viewers on a breathtaking yet bleak journey through remote regions of a nation in turmoil, and bringing the film to the screen was no easy feat for Landes, his dedicated crew, and a largely inexperienced cast. Much like Apocalypse Now and other notoriously difficult productions before it, Monos' weeks-long shoot was plagued by a series of logistical challenges and perilous conditions that effectively blurred the line between fiction and reality, reflecting the harrowing nature of the film's subject back to its creators. As Landes candidly recalled after the film's release, "Everyone on this movie cried."

Monos (2019) On a remote Colombian mountaintop, a group of teenage guerillas watches over a kidnapped American hostage. Amidst the chaos and isolation, their mission spirals out of control, leading to a gripping tale of survival and fractured innocence. Release Date August 15, 2019 Director Alejandro Landes Cast Sofia Buenaventura , Julián Giraldo , Karen Quintero , Laura Castrillón , Deiby Rueda , Paul Cubides , Sneider Castro , Moises Arias Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Alejandro Landes , Alexis Dos Santos Expand

What Is 'Monos' About?

Alejandro Landes' film follows eight child soldiers, members of a group dubbed "the Monos," taking orders from a mysterious man referred to as The Messenger while escorting an American prisoner (Julianne Nicholson) — referred to as "Doctora" — through an unnamed Latin American country. Unsupervised and left to their own primal devices, the children with nicknames like Dog, Smurf, and Boom-Boom, trek through all manner of stunning yet dangerous landscapes, from 14,000-foot mountaintops and jungles to raging rivers and war-torn villages. Along the way, they train, forge bonds, and take care of a cow named Shakira while navigating adolescent angst in the face of unbridled independence. But despite being a tight-knit group with a singular mission, vulnerabilities in their once-cohesive unit inevitably come to the fore.

The morale of the children is shaken when Shakira is accidentally killed, their leader dies by suicide, they come under attack by enemy forces, and Doctora makes multiple attempts to escape. The stakes get higher and higher, leading to a rebellion against The Messenger that sees the Monos declare itself an autonomous organization. Without an officer to take orders from, and with tensions and infighting among the young guerrillas rising to threatening levels, the group fractures along motivational lines. As alliances emerge and survival instincts kick in, some children try to flee the increasing dire situation while others remain devoted to their cause. By the time the credits roll, however, Doctora has escaped, lives and innocence have been lost, and audiences are left to ponder the allegorical questions Monos' poses regarding human development and behavior in relation to the functioning of society.

Most of 'Monos' Cast Had Never Acted Before

Gearing up to shoot Monos in Colombia, Alejandro Landes and his collaborators, looking for authenticity wherever they could find it, scoured the region in search of children to play the film's eight guerrilla soldiers. As the filmmaker recalls, roughly 800 children were seen via videotapes, schools, acting workshops, and by simply walking down local streets. Ultimately, the pool was narrowed down to 25 children. According to The Guardian, only one of the youthful performers, Moises Arias, was an experienced and professional actor.

Another key bit of casting was that of Wilson Salazar, who played The Messenger. Like most of his co-stars, Salazar had never acted before and, as a former child soldier, was initially brought onto the project as a consultant. Having met Salazar while conducting research for the film, Landes coaxed the hesitant man, whose firsthand experience proved invaluable, to try his hand at acting. "He was very good at what he did," said Landes. "He had risen to be part of a column called Teófilo Forero, one of the most feared combat units. He was an amazing destroyer of things."

Before shooting, Landes had the 25 children partake in a rigorous daily routine under Salazar's guidance. "It was intense," the filmmaker acknowledged. "It was a boot-camp scenario – the kids were living, sleeping, eating together, everything together, all at the same time." While the children underwent acting and military training, Landes used their time together to observe the behavior and interactions among the 25 potential candidates, revising his screenplay in accordance with the group's dynamics and finalizing the ensemble of eight children who would make up the film's unit of soldiers. With his actors finally in place, Monos' cast and crew journeyed into remote regions of Colombia to roll cameras, and the difficult road ahead would push them to their limits.

Director Alejandro Landes Was Forced To Leave 'Monos' Set

Image via Stela Cine

"It has non-actors, minors, animals, remote locations, helicopters, underwater sequences.," Alejandro Landes said of the difficult experience shooting Monos. Partially shot in Colombia's Chingaza National Natural Park, the filmmaker and his colleagues were off to a rocky start from day one as a crew member was medically evacuated from a 14,000-foot mountaintop after having an epileptic seizure. Thinking that the worst was behind them, Landes and company were sorely mistaken as they trudged on.

After wrapping in Chingaza National Natural Park, the 55-member cast and crew relocated to a jungle five hours outside Medellín. The location proved so remote that the filmmakers used mules to transport limited rations of food, enlisted the national kayak team to assist with traveling downriver, and slept in military-style tents set up by local miners. Left without electricity, running water, refrigeration, and plagued by heavy rains on a nightly basis, it didn't take long for people to begin unraveling.

"Everyone cried on this movie," Landes revealed. "You're working six-day weeks, very high-intensity scenarios. People were dropping like flies." The grueling production took such a toll on Landes that one day he awoke unable to move and had to be medically evacuated. While he'd later attribute the incident to stress and a lack of food, the filmmaker feared the worst for Monos' production as he was carried out of a remote canyon. Fortunately, however, he recovered quickly and returned to work after 20 hours. By filming in unforgiving locations and often under extreme circumstances, their personal and collective challenges behind the scenes effectively translated into the final cut, lending Monos a sense of haunting authenticity despite its often otherworldly sensibilities.

