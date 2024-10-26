Even three-and-a-half decades later, it's no small wonder that Dead Poets Society is such a Hollywood classic. With one of Robin Williams' most iconic performances as inspiring English instructor John Keating, the movie presents audiences with a stirring message about human individuality while also providing plenty of thought-provoking quotes, ultimately delivering a stellar academic drama that set the standard for the cinematic sub-genre for decades. Yet, while not all of Hollywood's subsequent attempts to tell inspirational teacher stories quite reached the existential nostalgia of 1989's Welton Academy, fans of Peter Weir's beloved film can learn an even more poignant lesson in a more contemporary classroom, that of 2011's Monsieur Lazhar.

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Philippe Falardeau and adapted from Evelyne de la Chenelière's one-person play, Bashir Lazhar, Monsieur Lazhar is a heartbreaking teacher drama that combines many recognizable conventions of the genre with a bold, deceptively simple premise. Trading in Dead Poets Society's private aesthetic for a public school that helps its characters feel more relatable, the film's poignant tone and tense dialogue earned it an Oscar nomination in 2012 for Best International Feature Film alongside overwhelming praise from critics and audiences alike. Both everyday viewers and top reviewers agreed Falardeau's restrained tone creates a film that is both charming and disarmingly visceral, while Monsieur Lazhar's similarities to Dead Poets Society ensure the film feels familiar to fans while also offering an evocative take on students' relationship with grief.

What Is ‘Monsieur Lazhar’ About?

Image via Music Box Films

Like Williams' iconic movie, Monsieur Lazhar's plot is driven by what now feels like an all-familiar premise. Seeking to fill a mid-year vacancy at a Quebec public school, Bashir Lazhar (Mohamed Fellag) is hired to see the former Ms. Martine's (Héléna Laliberté) young class through the end of the school year. However, Monsieur Lazhar's opening is anything but ordinary. Beginning when one of Ms. Martine's students, Simon (Émilien Néron), discovers his former teacher's body hanging from the ceiling of her classroom during his morning milk delivery, the film's first scene strikes a dark tone that neither Monsieur Lazhar nor the movie's students can ever fully brighten. What's more, despite the school bringing in a psychologist to address students' potential trauma and holding an assembly to discuss Ms. Martine's tragic passing, neither faculty members nor students discussed the death enough to reveal to audiences why such a tragedy occurred.

It is at this point that Fellag's endearing Monsieur Lazhar enters the narrative, offering to fill Ms. Martine's position when the school's principal (Danielle Proulx) struggles to find a replacement, and almost immediately, the new schoolteacher finds himself at odds with the existing administration. One way Monsieur Lazhar distinguishes itself from other teacher dramas is through its title character's humbling characterization. Rather than exhibiting the self-confidence of Robin Williams' Keating or the crusading determination of Hollywood teachers like Hilary Swank in Freedom Writers, Monsieur Lazhar is clearly out of his depth as soon as he steps into a classroom. Between asking his middle-grade students to write recitations of classic French writer Balzac and cuffing Simon over the head, Lazhar feels more out-of-touch than inspirational. However, Fellag's down-to-earth delivery and Lazhar's subsequent growth in connecting with his students – specifically his eventual gifting of an advanced novel to his favorite student, Alice (Sophie Nélisse) – demonstrate how the man's flaws make him more realistic and, ultimately, endearing.

Falardeau’s Film Portrays a Sensitive Portrait of Childhood Guilt and Grief

Close

Once its title character is established, Monsieur Lazhar refocuses on those most directly affected by Ms. Martine's passing--her former students. Here, too, the film passes over the young adult focus of most school-centered Hollywood films and opts to explore how children process grief, though what Monsieur Lazhar lacks in age, it certainly doesn't lack in maturity. The most elegant aspect of Falardeau's film is how it delicately and realistically portrays child psychology, with most of Ms. Martine's former class hiding their discomfort throughout the film as a reaction to the faculty's attempts to move on from the incident. Rather than give each child a heartfelt soliloquy or have them burst into song like in a Disney movie, however, Monsieur Lazhar's restraint reflects the tragic emotional intelligence that many children adopt in response to trauma, and nowhere is this internal turmoil more prevalent than in the character of Simon.

While Simon doesn't appear too shaken in the scenes following Ms. Martine's death, distracting himself from his feelings by calling his classmates names and knocking off a friend's hat repeatedly, Alice suggests Simon is to blame for their teacher's death during their walks home from school. This violent characterization is seemingly supported when a morbid drawing of Ms. Martine is pulled out of Simon's pocket at a school party. Yet, it is only when Monsieur Lazhar finally invites his students to discuss Ms. Martine in class that Simon's side of the story fully comes to light, revealing that he previously reported Ms. Martine to the principal for hugging him in a way that made him uncomfortable. And while Alice claims this must have been what caused Ms. Martine to hurt herself, Monsieur Lazhar embodies the empathetic spirit of Robin Williams' best movies by seeing things differently, assuring Simon it wasn't his fault and that there is no inherent meaning behind Ms. Martine's death as the boy breaks down in the most gut-wrenching moment of Falardeau's film.

Related Did You Catch The 'Dead Poets Society' Reunion in Taylor Swift's Latest Music Video? These two Dead Poets teamed up with Swift for her "Fortnight" music video Featuring Post Malone from her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

‘Monsieur Lazhar’ Gives Audiences a Glimpse Into the Art of Living Through Loss

This classroom outburst accomplishes a few things for Monsieur Lazhar. In a thematic sense, it further solidifies the title character's ability to access his students' true emotions in contrast to their administration's surface-level grief counseling. Furthermore, it allows Monsieur Lazhar to support the character plagued most personally by Ms. Martine's death, providing him with a moment of mentorship that harkens back to Mr. Keating's relationship with Dead Poets Society's Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard). At the same time, Lazhar's intervention with Simon thankfully seems to end more successfully, clearing the young boy's conscience before his volatile emotions can consume him. But Monsieur Lazhar's tone is still very much defined by an overwhelming sense of perpetual loss.

Aside from Ms. Martine's dramatic absence, the story establishes its melancholic mood early with Lazhar's immigration hearings. As an Algerian refugee applying for asylum from the Canadian government, it is revealed that Lazhar's wife and children were murdered in a politically motivated arson attack as a result of her published views on government policy. The audience also soon learns that Monsieur Bazhar lied to the school's principal when they first met, as it was his wife, not Bashir, who used to teach in Algeria while he ran a restaurant. This context redefines the film's basic premise in its entirety, as Monsieur Lazhar's position and relationship with his students feel as much like an ode to what he lost as the act of a good Samaritan. However, just as Dead Poets Society delivers a bittersweet ending with Mr. Keating's firing after Neil's death, so too is Monsieur Lazhar's conclusion darkened when Lazhar's lies are uncovered, and he is immediately fired.

As a result, Falardeau's final scenes ultimately set Monsieur Lazhar apart from Weir's film. Like Dead Poets Society's iconic and uplifting ending, the film ends with a classroom reading, as Monsieur Lazhar recites a fable he'd written for the class as part of a previous assignment. Unlike Dead Poets Society, however, there's very little triumph in Bashir's delivery, as the teacher spends his final day recounting a moving parable of personal loss before hugging Alice goodbye. A far cry from Keating's outspoken and empowering send-off, Monsieur Lazhar's departure cuts like a knife rather than embracing the poetry of life, honoring the film's understated tone with a gentle conclusion that beautifully sucks the marrow out of human suffering. If the movie itself has any glaring shortcomings, it would be that the pacing slows briefly after the midpoint. Otherwise, Falardeau's film is a beautiful achievement that follows plenty of Dead Poets Society's emotional beats with even greater poignancy.

Monsieur Lazhar is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Monsieur Lazhar Release Date September 10, 2011 Director Philippe Falardeau Cast Mohamed Fellag , Émilien Néron , Danielle Proulx , Sophie Nélisse , Marie-Ève Beauregard , Denise Lamontagne , Brigitte Poupart , Louis Champagne , Daniel Gadouas , Vincent Millard , Seddik Benslimane , Louis-David Leblanc , Gabriel Verdier , Marianne Soucy-Lord , Jules Philip , Francine Ruel , Sophie Sanscartier , Nicole-Sylvie Lagarde , André Robitaille , Marie Charlebois , Evelyne de la Chenelière , Stéphane Demers , Nathalie Costa , Judith Baribeau , Jose Arandi Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Philippe Falardeau YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cxnMoQtZrE Producers Kim McCraw Character(s) Bachir Lazhar , Simon , Mme Vaillancourt , Alice L'Écuyer , Marie-Frédérique , Parent , Claire , Concierge , Me Gilbert Danis , Victor , Abdelmalek , Boris , Jordan , Shanel , Gaston , Mme Dumas , Audrée , Psychologue , Commissaire , Procureur , Mère d'Alice , Père de Marie-Frédérique , Mère de Marie-Frédérique , Professeur d'anglais , Professeur de judo Expand

WATCH ON TUBI