Stay off Clive Owen's property! The detective Sam Spade runs a tight ship and notices anyone lurking on his property in the French countryside in a clip from Monsieur Spade.

Monsieur Spade is a gripping mystery series that puts a twist on the classic crime-solving PI formula.

The show features a talented ensemble cast and is backed by acclaimed creatives, including Scott Frank and Tom Fontana. Don't miss it!

If there’s one word of advice we’re begging you to take from our exclusive clip of Monsieur Spade, it’s to stay off of Clive Owen’s property! From what we can gather, his character, the detective Sam Spade, runs a tight ship and notices anyone lurking on his long, dirt driveway in the French countryside. The clip reveals a volatile relationship between Owen’s titular protagonist and Stanley Weber’s (Drops of God) Jean-Pierre Devereaux, as Jean-Pierre has been posted up on his motorcycle waiting to run into Sam. Equipped with a message from his friend Philippe (Jonathan Zaccaï), Jean-Pierre seems to want nothing more than to stir the pot. But, to be fair, the clip also reveals that the dashing Monsieur Spade may be trying to seduce Jean-Pierre’s wife, so it’s a little tough to distinguish who the real bad guy is here.

Those who love a good bit of mystery in the style of Hercule Poirot won’t want to miss out on AMC’s latest original series. Taking a page from the novels originally penned by Dashiell Hammett, Monsieur Spade will put a televised twist on the popular crime-solving PI. In the series, audiences will catch up with the debonair detective in 1963 while he’s trying to enjoy his retirement in France. But, when he's pulled back into the action, Sam finds himself sucked into the biggest case of his life with adversaries on every side. If you were thinking this would be a run-of-the-mill whodunnit, think again as the murder committed in Monsieur Spade is a jaw-dropping multiple homicide of six nuns - Nuns! Just like Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall was called back to duty during his golden years in The Equalizer 3, so shall Owen’s investigator.

Monsieur Spade has a crack backing of creatives pulling the strings as the show is created, penned, and executive produced by Scott Frank, the Emmy-winning writer and director behind The Queen’s Gambit. Frank’s other writing credits include screenplays for Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report and Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight. Joining Frank at the helm of AMC’s new period drama is Tom Fontana, the creator of HBO’s Oz who also served as producer and showrunner for Showtime’s City on a Hill.

Who Else Is In Monsieur Spade?

Joining Owen to fill out the show’s ensemble cast will be Cara Bossom (Deep State), Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit), Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Oscar Lesage (Marie Antoinette), Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs), Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night), Dean Winters (John Wick) and Matthew Beard (Avenue 5).

Check out Collider’s exclusive clip from the first episode of Monsieur Spade below and tune in for the full installment on AMC on January 14, 2024, with new episodes to follow weekly. In the meantime, you can find out everything we know about the show in our handy guide.

