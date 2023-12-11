In a world of detectives dominated by the likes of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade remains one of the most popular American sleuths of the 20th century. And now, the fan-favorite private eye makes his first television appearance in AMC’s Monsieur Spade. Set in 1963, the plot follows the famous private detective during his retirement days in the tranquil French community of Bozouls. But the return of an old adversary and the murders of six nuns in the town spoils his serene life. Monsieur Spade is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-winning Scott Frank of The Queen’s Gambit fame and Tom Fontana from City on a Hill. Fresh off his latest series, A Murder at the End of the World, Academy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Clive Owen stars as the titular protagonist. He also serves as one of the executive producers of the AMC original series.

Monsieur Spade is based on the popular fictional American detective created by Hammett and his novels focus on the character. Novelist, screenwriter, and political activist, Dashiell Hammett was best known for writing hard-boiled detective novels and short stories. Spade first appeared in the 1930 novel, The Maltese Falcon, and five other lesser-known short stories, including a serialized version of the novel. Sam Spade is characterized by his cold and aloof disposition, calculated moves, and lack of sentiment. At the same time, he is highly observant and always has a keen eye for detail, with an undaunted determination to achieve justice, albeit in his own ways, even if it’s defined as “ruthless”. Despite the character’s limited appearances in fiction, Sam Spade remains a widely popular figure and a major influence on the evolution of tough and hardened detectives in the generations following Hammett’s works. For instance, Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe has some traces of Spade’s personality, especially his grittiness and his unflinching resolve to seek justice, whatever it takes.

The character of Sam Spade has also found popularity in cinema, with several famous actors portraying the detective, namely, Ricardo Cortez, Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson, Howard Duff, Steve Dunne, Mike O'Malley, Tom Wilkinson, and Michael Madsen. Of all of them, Bogart’s portrayal of the famous fictional sleuth, in the 1941 film adaptation, remains iconic. The Maltese Falcon, Satan Met a Lady, The Black Bird, and The Strange Case of the End of Civilization as We Know It, are the only other films where the character of Spade has appeared, among several radio shows. AMC’s Monsieur Spade technically marks the first television series to feature Hammett’s popular detective. Set to arrive in early 2024, marking a thrilling start to the New Year, this period crime thriller is a much-awaited series for fans of Dashiell Hammett and/or detective fiction. So, while you wait for this all-new series to arrive, find out everything we know so far about Monsieur Spade, including plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

When Is 'Monsieur Spade' Coming Out?

Monsieur Spade is set to premiere on Sunday, January 14, 2024, on AMC, AMC+, and Acorn TV, at 9 pm ET/PT. The six-episode series also marks the first big release for the network in 2024. In the same week, three other much-awaited series are also making their debuts, namely, Marvel’s Echo, The Brothers Sun starring Michelle Yeoh, and Ted, the prequel spin-off of Seth MacFarlane's eponymous movie series.

Where Can You Watch 'Monsieur Spade'?

The period crime thriller is a network original and will be exclusively available to watch on AMC networks, including its streaming services. Monsieur Spade will be released simultaneously on AMC, AMC+, and Acorn TV. So, if you are planning to watch the series cordless, you can stream it on either, AMC+ or Acorn, both of which are available on subscription. AMC+ is also home to several other popular crime dramas and spy thriller series, like Rubicon, Killing Eve, Dark Winds, The Ipcress File, and Happy Valley. So, while you wait for Monsieur Spade to arrive in 2024, you can catch up on these other shows, available only with a subscription.

How Many Episodes Is 'Monsieur Spade'?

Monsieur Spade is billed as a limited series with six episodes, each running for roughly 40-60 minutes, which is the standard runtime for most shows on the network. After the premiere on January 14, 2024, all new episodes will air/stream weekly on Sundays, at 9 pm ET/PT, on AMC, AMC+, and Acorn TV, until its finale on February 18, 2024.

Here’s the release schedule for all six episodes –

Episode 1 – January 14, 2024

Episode 2 – January 21, 2024

Episode 3 – January 28, 2024

Episode 4 – February 4, 2024

Episode 5 – February 11, 2024

Episode 6 – February 18, 2024

Is There a 'Monsieur Spade' Trailer?

AMC+ released a teaser for Monsieur Spade in September 2023.

Another trailer was released by AMC in November 2023. The trailer opens with Spade leaving his old days of sleuthing behind and trying to settle down in the quiet and quaint village of Bozouls in the South of France. But a peaceful retirement is not what the legendary gumshoe is destined for, because trouble seems to find him, wherever he goes. His idyllic life is disrupted when an old nemesis returns. With new murders threatening the beautiful locale and a little boy becoming a target of a manhunt by the Vatican, French intelligence, and the CIA, Spade has no choice but to get back in the game once more. After all, when “you are good at fixing problems, problems keep coming.” Set in the backdrop of rural France, the trailer also hints at the gorgeous visuals that are sure to delight fans, coupled with a gripping crime thriller plot.

Who Stars in 'Monsieur Spade'?

The show’s creators have put together a stellar ensemble cast for the upcoming crime drama thriller led by Clive Owen as the iconic, hard-boiled, private detective Sam Spade. The Academy Award-nominated English actor is best known for his work in films like Gosford Park, Children of Men, The Inside Man, and Closer, and television shows like The Knick, Lisey's Story, and recently, FX’s A Murder at the End of the World. Owen is next set to appear in Martin Campell’s upcoming action-thriller, Cleaner.

Owen is joined by up-and-coming English-French actress Cara Bossom, best known for Radioactive and Deep State, as Teresa, and English actress, Rebecca Root, best known for Boy Meets Girl and The Queen’s Gambit, as Cynthia Fitzsimmons. The cast also includes Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds) as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud; Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs) as Marguerite Devereaux; Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night) as Gabrielle, and Oscar Lesage (Marie Antoinette) as Henri.

The rest of the cast is rounded up with Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning Alfre Woodard (Clemency) as Virginia Dell; Dean Winters (John Wick) as Father Matthew; Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood) as Philippe Saint-Andre; Matthew Beard (Avenue 5) as George Fitzsimmons; Stanley Weber (Drops of God) as Jean-Pierre Devereaux.

What Is 'Monsieur Spade' About?

Check out the official synopsis of Monsieur Spade, as released by AMC,

Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

Who is Making 'Monsieur Spade'?

Monsieur Spade was co-created and written by Scott Frank and Tom Fontana for AMC from an adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s stories featuring Sam Spade. Emmy-winning filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, and author, Frank is most recognized for creating the miniseries, Godless and The Queen’s Gambit, the latter of which won a Golden Globe, among several other awards and accolades. He has also written the screenplay for Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report, and Sydney Pollack’s The Interpreter. Frank also serves as the director for Monsieur Spade. The show’s co-creator and co-writer, Emmy-winning Tom Fontana is best known for creating, writing, and producing Borgia, Copper, and HBO’s Oz, as well as Fox’s The Jury and NBC’s The Philanthropist. He has also produced and served as a showrunner for the Showtime series, City on a Hill.

Both Frank and Fontana serve as executive producers for Monsieur Spade, along with Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli, and David Helpern. Two-times Emmy-winner and composer for The Queen’s Gambit and Godless, Carlos Rafael Rivera, lends the music for the period drama thriller, while David Ungaro (Samaritan) serves as the cinematographer. The all-new series is produced by Black Bear in partnership with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, and Haut et Court TV, the latter of which is best known for producing The Returned and No Man’s Land.