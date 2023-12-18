The Big Picture Clive Owen stars as Sam Spade in the new crime limited series Monsieur Spade, premiering on January 14, 2024.

The series reimagines Spade's life in 1963, retired in the South of France, but drawn back into the world of mystery and intrigue when brutal murders occur at a local convent.

The show features a notable cast ensemble and is a collaboration between Black Bear and Haut et Court TV, with international distribution handled by FilmNation Entertainment.

A Murder at the End of the World’s Clive Owen is coming as Sam Spade in a brand new crime limited series, Monsieur Spade. AMC+ has released the official trailer and the show is all set to premiere on Sunday, January 14, on AMC, AMC+, and Acorn TV. Monsieur Spade, starring and executive-produced by Owen himself, is co-created, written, and also executive-produced by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) and Tom Fontana, with Scott Frank serving at the helm. The storyline of Monsieur Spade centers around the iconic character Sam Spade, originally from Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 novel The Maltese Falcon. The series reimagines Spade's life in 1963, where he finds himself retired in the South of France, a stark contrast to his former life as a hard-boiled private detective in San Francisco.

While there have been a couple of film adaptations of the novel back in the 1930s through 1940s, this is the detective’s first appearance on television — right in the hometown of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot. Despite seeking a peaceful life, Spade gets drawn back into the world of mystery and intrigue when a series of brutal murders occur at a local convent, involving six nuns. The show connects these murders to a mysterious child, rumored to possess great powers and somehow linked to the killings. Here’s what the official synopsis of the limited TV series states:

“Sam Spade (Clive Owen) is back for a brand-new chapter. When six beloved nuns are brutally murdered at the local convent, secrets emerge and new leads are established. Turns out, the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.”

More Details About the Cast and Plot of ‘Monsieur Spade’

Monsieur Spade has a notable cast ensemble that includes but is not limited to Owen, Cara Bossom as Teresa, Denis Ménochet as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud, Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux, Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle, and Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux, among others. The series is a collaboration between Black Bear and Haut et Court TV, with co-production by Canal+ and local production services in France. FilmNation Entertainment handles international distribution outside of North America.

For those who aren’t familiar with the new spy in town — the name Sam Spade goes hand-in-hand with sharp-wit and relentless pursuit of justice. In the upcoming TV adaptation, the detective will be seen in a new light as he is now retired but is drawn back to his detective roots. The character has previously been played by Ricardo Cortez, Humphrey Bogart, and Edward G. Robinson, among others.

Academy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Clive Owen, will bring Sam Spade to television when Monsieur Spade is available to stream on January 14, 2024, on AMC and AMC+. Check out the official trailer below:

Monsieur Spade Release Date January 14, 2024 Cast Clive Owen , Rebecca Root , Denis Menochet , Stanley Weber , Louise Bourgoin , Matthew Beard , Chiara Mastroianni , Clotilde Mollet Main Genre Mystery Genres Drama , Thriller , Crime Writers Scott Frank , Tom Fontana Streaming Service(s) AMC+ Directors Scott Frank

