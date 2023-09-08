The Big Picture Clive Owen returns to his comfort zone as a butt-kicking detective in AMC's neo-noir crime drama Monsieur Spade, directed by Scott Frank. Owen's Detective Sam Spade is a celebrity in the South of France until a disturbing murder case draws him back into action.

Alongside Owen, the ensemble cast includes Cara Bossom, Louise Bourgoin, Denis Ménochet, and more.

Monsieur Spade will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in early 2024.

Clive Owen is back to the genre he’s most comfortable in—that is if kicking butts and taking names was a genre. In a first-look, AMC has released a short teaser introducing the Closer star in the role of his newest character - Monsieur Spade. Not the only major name attached to the production, the neo-noir crime drama is directed by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan) who also serves as a co-creator and writer alongside Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Oz).

Based on Dashiell Hammett’s novel, The Maltese Falcon, AMC’s latest drama thriller will follow Owen’s Detective Sam Spade who’s been soaking up the sun after retiring to the South of France. The name on the tip of everyone’s tongue, the teaser for Monsieur Spade shows that the detective is a bit of a celebrity even this far from his home in the bustling and crime-filled streets of San Francisco. Unfortunately for him, Spade’s rest and relaxation won’t last for long as the disturbing and horrific murder of six nuns at a local convent calls him back to business. Far from the shores of the United States, the investigator is out of his element and, when rumors swirl that implicate a young child with supernatural abilities may be behind the slayings, Spade is forced to reconsider everything that he thinks he knows.

Along with Owen, who also joins as an executive producer, Monsieur Spade stars an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Cara Bossom (Radioactive), Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs), Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds), Stanley Weber (Outlander), Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night), Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood), Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit), and Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game).

Clive Owen’s Busy Year

Image via FX

Along with playing the role of the titular dashing detective in Monsieur Spade, the award-winning actor will also soon appear opposite The Crown’s Emma Corrin in FX’s mystery-thriller, A Murder at the End of the World. Trading in his detective’s badge for the bank account of a billionaire, the whodunnit series will see Owen as the affluent host of a party gone horribly wrong. A Murder at the End of the World and Monsieur Spade mark Owen’s return to the world of television productions following his performance as President Bill Clinton in FX’s 2021 series, Impeachment: An American Crime Story.

As of right now no specific release date for Monsieur Spade has been set, but AMC and AMC+ audiences can plan to catch the six-episode series in early 2024. Check out the first-look teaser below.