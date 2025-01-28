Although the neo-noir genre has not hit the heights of classic noir masterpieces such as The Third Man or Sunset Boulevard, that doesn't mean it lacks quality. Films such as L.A. Confidential are beloved, and the 2024 Apple TV+ drama Sugar certainly caught the attention of many with its unique additions to its seemingly traditional detective noir narrative. That said, if you are one of those whom Sugar drew in, then Monsieur Spade is the next series for you to sink your teeth into.

Like Sugar, this six-episode miniseries follows a private investigator, Sam Spade (Clive Owen), as he strives to protect a young woman, Teresa (Cara Bossom), while facing threats from criminals that also tie to his past. However, as the two shows certainly have similarities coming from their commitment to the noir genre, a more grounded and vulnerable approach to the protagonist and cinematography in Monsieur Spade keeps it fresh for audiences to be engaged. Furthermore, the show's updated exploration, compared to its original and iconic 1941 The Maltese Falcon, of humanity sticks to the genre's typical examination of the moral ambiguity of humanity, whilst using a more wearied Spade to convey a greater sense of optimism.

'Monsieur Spade' Takes a Grounded Approach to Noir Compared to 'Sugar'