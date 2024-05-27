The Big Picture Monster challenges traditional horror by showcasing that the scariest monsters are human, not supernatural beings.

Characters like Johan unsettle viewers with their relatability, forcing audiences to confront the potential evil in anyone.

Despite its dark themes, Monster also offers heartwarming moments, showcasing acts of kindness amidst the horror.

While recent releases like Trese and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre use supernatural premises and disturbing visuals to terrify audiences, one of the most horrifying shows in the history of anime is actually the one where all the monsters are human. Monster, the 2004 series created by Naoki Urasawa currently streaming on Netflix, is an unnerving blend of psychological horror and mystery thriller, a cat-and-mouse chase between an unstoppable serial killer and an incorruptible doctor where lines of morality and sanity are constantly blurred. Taking viewers on a ride through the darkest corners of humanity, the show explores whether people are born evil, ultimately demonstrating there is nothing scarier than monsters made by human cruelty.

The story follows Japanese Doctor Kenzo Tenma (Hidenobu Kiuchi) as he is wanted for murder in 1990s Germany. Framed after saving the life of a boy who grows up to be a serial killer, Tenma struggles to find his former patient, who goes by Johan, and clear his name before being caught by international police. Along his travels, Tenma meets a variety of striking personalities, some surprisingly kind and some others shockingly disturbed, and reckons with his inadequate morals. As Johan’s body count increases and the young man’s crimes become more and more intricate, however, Tenma must also uncover the secrets to Johan’s murky past in order to end his adversary for good. Yet despite its name, Urasawa’s series soon teaches its audience that there are many kinds of monsters in a world overcome by fear.

‘Monster’ Depicts the Horror Inside of Humanity

As a broader genre, anime is certainly no stranger to using gore and magical elements to keep its audience afraid. Whether it is shows like Parasyte: The Maxim using its sci-fi premise to portray body horror or even shōnen like Jujutsu Kaisen presenting audiences with cursed images of mutated bodies, otherworldly aliens and demons are often the source of terror in these nightmare-inducing series. Monster, on the other hand, doesn’t rely upon supernatural creatures to send chills up viewers’ spines. The darkest parts of the anime all depict crimes that are entirely realistic, and its horror is more powerful because its villains are recognizably human.

The series’ primary antagonist, Johan, is the best example of how the show uses the humanity of its monsters to unsettle viewers. While demons and evil sorcerers may horrify audiences with how creatively they maim characters using their powers, Johan doesn’t resemble a classic horror antagonist at all. A soft-spoken, blonde-haired, and meticulous young man, his mannerisms are a far cry from the outspoken cruelty of serial killers like the Wolf in Netflix's Grimm Variations or even Yashiro from Erased. Johan understands and empathizes with his victims to a degree that allows him access to their most relatable emotions, but Johan then exploits that access in order to fuel his own murderous tendencies.

The result is a being whose terror stems from the fact that he isn’t the kind of monster people expect — he’s an evil that could be anyone. By taking the form of an average human and committing the worst crimes against humanity possible, Johan proves the scariest horror to imagine is the kind anyone is capable of. The kind that plays with children but can also convince them to jump off roofs and plummet to their deaths. The kind that doesn’t need to worry about wrathful gods or evil spirits because Johan can talk a stranger into jumping off a bridge.

A similar pattern of horror is observed throughout the 74 episodes of the series. Time and time again, the true monsters that reveal themselves aren’t ancient spirits lurking under beds or ghosts hell-bent on haunting them — the real monsters are everyday people hiding in plain sight. An abusive foster parent whose son, Dieter, Tenma soon saves. A professional hitman posing as a business person. Government officials running a state-sanctioned orphanage for brainwashing children into soldiers. Mass murder committed by a children’s book author. Presenting audiences with a wide spectrum of unique monsters, Urasawa exposes his viewers to the full range of human cruelty, making viewers feel as though they’re surrounded by demons already.

For a Horror Show, 'Monster' Is Surprisingly Heartwarming

Yet, while Urasawa doesn’t hesitate to expose his audience to wanton murder and torture, the power of Monster doesn’t rest solely on its horror. For such an unsettling show, multiple episodes contain a surprising degree of wholesome dynamics and touching subplots. These breaks from the darkness of the show’s premise serve to heighten its horror when it hits, reminding audiences just what characters have to lose when they forget what kind of story this is, but the end result is still the same. Monster is an anime that’s horrifying because it’s also heartwarming.

Incidents of selflessness and kindness occur in the series as frequently as actions that are terrifying. In one arc, the long-lost son of a wealthy German business person, Karl, is reunited with his father, who is overjoyed to finally be reconciled with his heir. In another, a corrupt police officer who took a bribe to kill the foster parents of Johan’s sister, Nina Fortner, later sacrifices his life in order to make up for his past crimes. Nina also goes on to develop a sweet bond with a former hitman, Rosso, who cautions her against embracing vengeance. For his part, Dr. Tenma himself acts as Johan’s opposite throughout the series, often treating strangers and lending his medical expertise to the very lives his former patient tries to take.

Yet the most touching story in all of Monster is the narrative of Wolfgang Grimmer, a survivor of the same orphanage which produced Johan, Kinderheim 511. Reeling from the conditioning he received as a child, Grimmer spends most of Monster attempting to uncover the truth about what happened to him and reconnect with the emotions that Kinderheim officials attempted to eradicate within him. He does his best to smile and stay upbeat, though Grimmer later admits that he’s just playing the part of happiness he sees in other people. It’s only towards the show’s conclusion, when Grimmer gives his life to stop Johan, that the character is finally able to let himself cry and feel what he has forgotten for most of his life.

Grimmer’s death is accompanied by the destruction of a town that Johan has manipulated to destroy itself, once again illustrating the duality at the heart of the series. For all its depictions of human selflessness, Monster revolves around the horrors humanity accomplishes when it destroys itself. The series’ most iconic image, that of Johan pointing to his forehead calmly in order to demonstrate where he wants Dr. Tenma and Nina to shoot him, represents the impending death of anyone who crosses paths with the world’s monsters. Unique for its self-contained narrative filled with relatable villains and an exploration of the darker side of human nature, Urasawa’s masterpiece is an epic horror show that rises above its competitors by holding up a mirror to what its viewers could become.

