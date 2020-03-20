Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Watch Michael Giacchino’s Short Film ‘Monster Challenge’ Starring Patton Oswalt

by      March 20, 2020

monster-challenge-patton-oswalt-slice

Doing his part to help out everyone currently isolating to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Giacchino uploaded his short film Monster Challenge to YouTube, where you can watch it right this second for absolutely free.

Giacchino, primarily known for his work as a composer on films like The Incredibles, the Jurassic World series, and the upcoming Matt Reeves film The Batman, announced his intention to release his 2018 comedy short earlier this week on Twitter.

The short stars Patton Oswalt as a fictional version of himself, who gets roped into filming a bizarre game show after getting kicked off of a production in Japan. If you’ve ever wanted to see Oswalt in a giant monster costume, rampaging his way through a miniature city while an enthusiastic audience cheers him on towards some wholly unknown goal, Monster Challenge is the experience you’ve been waiting for.

There are fun cameos from a number of other actors, including Ben Schwartz, Dermot Mulroney, Amy Brenneman, Benedict Wong, and Tom Everett Scott. I can’t say too much more about the plot without giving away some of the gags, so just trust me when I say that it’s 100% worth your time if you’re a fan of Oswalt or kitschy old Godzilla movies. It’s a quick fun watch, making it an absolutely perfect addition to your quarantine playlist. Check out Monster Challenge below.

Related Content
Previous Article
Mark Ruffalo Shines as Twins in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is…
Next Article
Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae Comedy 'The Lovebirds' Heading to Netflix
Tags

Latest News

Close