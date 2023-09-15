The Big Picture Monster High 2, the hilarious and horrifying new musical sequel, is set to premiere on October 5, 2023, featuring fan-favorite characters and introducing the feisty new character Toralei.

The new trailer showcases the mischief, madness, and frights that await the students at Monster High, as well as the challenges that Clawdeen, Draculaura, and Frankie face during their sophomore year.

In addition to the movie, the Monster High animated series will be returning to Nickelodeon this fall, continuing to inspire children to embrace their individuality and uniqueness through the iconic toy line.

Attention ghosts and goblins, a new trailer for Monster High 2 has just been released, giving us a peak into the hilarious and horrifying new musical sequel. The new movie is set to premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The new movie will feature fan-favorite characters and introduce a new character, Toralei, a British were-cat with tons of attitude.

Back to Ghoul

The new film comes from Mattel, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. The new film is a follow-up to the 2022 film Monster High. The film series is based on the iconic toy franchise that features dolls modeled as the children of famous monsters and mythical creatures. Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf, played by Miia Harris, Draculaura, played by Nayah Damasen, and Frankie Stein, played by Ceci Balagot, during their sophomore year of high school. The three friends will face both the challenges of sophomore year and some new, more perplexing issues that threaten to tear the trio apart. The movie will also introduce Toralei, a new character played by Salena Qureshi, who returns to Monster High from a year abroad in Scaris, France.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a look at the mischief and madness ahead for the students at Monster High. The new trailer shows the core friend group of Clawdeen, Draculaura, and Frankie as they find their groove back at Monster High. But just when they expect the school year to go as planned, chaos breaks loose, and a new, feisty classmate named Toralei is introduced. The new trailer previews the comedy, musical numbers, and frights ahead for the new sequel.

Image via Nickelodeon

The Monster High animated series will also be returning to Nickelodeon this fall. Mattel first released the Monster High line in 2010, and it quickly became one of its most popular toy lines. The Monster High line of toys features dolls who are students of Monster High, who are the children of famous monsters and creatures. The toy line encourages children to be their most authentic selves by modeling individuality and uniqueness among their dolls. The toy line features dolls, clothing, and accessories inspired by the original toy line released in 2010.

Monster High 2 will be available to stream in the U.S. on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The movie will also premiere on Nickelodeon on the same day at 7 pm ET/PT. Encores of the movie will also air every weekend in October on Nickelodeon as a part of their Monster Movie Madness schedule of programming.

Monster High 2 is directed and executive-produced by Todd Holland. The teleplay for the sequel was written by Matt and Billy Eddy, with a story from Holland, along with Matt and Billy Eddy. You can catch the trailer for the sequel below.