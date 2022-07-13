Nickelodeon and Mattel revealed today the voice cast for a new Monster High animated series, set to be released this fall. With 26 brand-new episodes, the new animated series is part of the franchise reboot, set to happen when the live-action musical Monster High: The Movie becomes available next October.

Both the new animated series and the musical live-action film follow a group of teenagers who are the children of some of the most famous monsters in history. First introduced by Mattel in 2010 as a line of fashion dolls, the Monster High characters undergo their studies in the titular boarding school, learning how to deal with their differences and look for support in each other. While the upcoming musical live-action film will serve as a new start for the franchise, reimagining the half-werewolf Clawdeen Wolf on her first day at Monster High, the upcoming animated series will expand the universe, telling new stories with the characters.

The voice cast for the new animated series includes Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay) as Clawdeen Wolf; Courtney Lin (Crash: The Animated Series) as Draculaura, the daughter of Dracula; Iris Menas (West Side Story) as Frankie Stein, brought to life by her scientist parents; Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Deuce Gorgon, the son of Medusa and Lyra; Kausar Mohammed (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) as Cleo De Nile, a mummy destined for greatness; Valeria Rodriguez (To Your Eternity) as Lagoona Blue, the child of an ocean nymph mother and sea monster father; Alexa Kahn (Madagascar: A Little Wild) as Toralei Stripe, a werecat and the “bad girl” at Monster High; Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines) as Heath Burns, the hot-headed son of Hades; and Debra Wilson (Baby Shark’s Big Show!) as Headmistress Bloodgood, the headless overseer of the school.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of the new Monster High animated series, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation. For Mattel, the series is overseen by Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and GM of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Content Development.

Monster High: The Movie premieres on October 6, both on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. While we don’t have a release date for the new Monster High animated series, the show will premiere this Fall. While we wait for more details about this spooky animated series, check out the trailer for the live-action Monster High: The Movie.