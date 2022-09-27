School is back in full swing for most, but this October, Mattel's Monster High will be opening their halls up to the most fang-tastic students in Paramount+ and Nickelodeon's Monster High: The Movie. This brand-new full-length movie re-introduces us to the children of the most infamous Universal Classic Monsters, with spellbinding musical numbers and mysterious intrigue, and Collider has an exclusive first-look clip to share with you!

There's a ton to unpack in this candy-colored musical. It's got clever horror references, enchanting sets, and a dangerous mystery unfolding all around Monster High's new students. The underlying messages are full of monster heart, urging the resident ghouls and boys to embrace their differences, be proud of who they are, and, of course, it's all about the power of friendship. We get to explore this monster realm with Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) - a half human, half wolf - who's transferred to Monster High for the very first time. Though there are plenty of spooky teens lurking the halls, we find out from the trailer that the greatest threat to monster-kind is humans, and it seems there may be an "untrue monster heart" among them.

In this first-look clip, Clawdeen meets her roommates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot), the child of Frankenstein, and Dracula's daughter Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) for the first time in their shared dorm room. It opens up with the adorably excited Frankie explaining a little bit about themself to Clawdeen. It turns out, Frankie has pieces of famous brains in their head, including Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Plato and "some lady named Liz who apparently invented the internet, but didn't get any credit." That would be Elizabeth Feinler. Clawdeen is attempting to absorb all of this information when Frankie's finger pops off. Then we meet Draculaura, who's been tucked away in her coffin the entire time. When she comes out she's friendly, but very much a Type A personality, setting boundaries and ground rules for her new roommates.

Image via Nickelodeon

The description under the clip explains that Monster High welcomes students "from all walks of life." The classrooms are full of ghosts, mummies, sea monsters and more, and from the clip, we see that the dorms are decked out in what can only be described as Target's back-to-school-for-ghouls collection. The character designs are splashy and vibrant, based on the horror-glam Mattel dolls, and the banter is quick and witty. If you're looking for a family-friendly Halloween flick this season, Monster High: The Movie looks like it's going to fit right in with Hocus Pocus 2 and The Curse of Bridge Hollow!

The hauntingly fun cast joining Harris, Balagot and Damasen includes Marci T. House as Headmistress Bloodgood, Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia, Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon, Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo De Nile, Lina Lecompte as Lagoona Blue and more.

The director for this Mattel-inspired spooky film is Todd Holland, a man with plenty of experience in comedy under his belt. More specifically, Holland has worked on a number of classic sitcoms and series through the '90s and 2000s, including Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures, My So-Called Life, Friends, and Malcolm in the Middle, to more recent shows like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Holland also directed for Twin Peaks and Tales from the Crypt, lending the perfect comedy-to-horror ratio for Monster High to be a new kids' classic. The story for the film is penned by the writer of Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Greg Erb, and adapted by Billy and Matt Eddy (Eureka!).

Monster High: The Movie premieres on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on October 6. Check out the exclusive clip below: