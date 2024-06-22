The Big Picture Exciting new Monster High collectibles from Mattel launching this summer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Features include revamped first-gen SDCC doll, original Deadfast suit, and Ghoulia Yelps backstory.

Monster High franchise expanding with new movie in development, celebrating individual uniqueness.

Toy manufacturing giant Mattel has unveiled the most exciting series of Monster High collectibles, which will be available for purchase this summer, arriving almost a year after Monster High 2 premiered. As fans are aware, the Monster High franchise began with Mattel's famous fashion doll collection, which inspires the 2022 Monster High: The Movie directed by Todd Holland and produced by Mattel and Brightlight Pictures. Unsurprisingly, the film was well received globally, such that it led to the development of a sequel released on October 5, 2023, as well as the creation of an animated series as part of a second Monster High brand relaunch.

Mattel's latest Monster High collectibles are such a delight to see, but not to worry, fans can get a glimpse of the products which will be displayed on-site and will be available for purchase at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) from Wednesday, July 24. Afterward, the products will be available for purchase on MattelCreations.com beginning Thursday, July 25. The soon-to-be-launched products include a $40 MEGA Frankie Stein's Boo-k Lab which pays tribute to the 2010 first-generation SDCC doll and a $75 Deadfast Ghoulia Yelps Doll. It is worth knowing that Ghoulia Yelps first cosplayed Deadfast in 2011.

Furthermore, included in Frankie Stein's black-and-white set are 362 pieces comprising a "posable" Frankie Stein micro-figure based on the boo-riginal doll, Frankie’s glow-in-the-dark bones, a spooktacular case that opens and closes like a book which is a throwback to the original G1 diaries, and a glossy premium spiderweb varnish for the book cover. As for the Deadfast Ghoulia Yelps Doll collection, it features an original iclawnic suit with a tech-savvy upgrade, electric blue crimped hair that flows behind Ghoulia Yelps as she moves at high speed, a Comic-Con badge, a comic book that spills the secrets of her origin story and a mini Deadfast figure as well as a custom doll stand with dramatic red energy bolts.

'Monster High' Also Expanded With An Upcoming Movie

These Monster High collectibles are not the only latest development in the franchise, as Collider recently reported that Mattel Films were developing a Monster High movie in collaboration with Universal Pictures and the Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, responsible for A Beautiful Mind. Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner commented on the project at the time, expressing pride in the partnership by saying: "Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals. We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide."

Meanwhile, as fans count down to one of the most important dates this summer – the launch of the Monster High collectibles, they can catch up on the original movie which is available to stream on Prime Video.

