Mattel and Nickelodeon have announced the start of production on the Monster High live-action TV movie musical. The Monster High live-action movie is also joined by a new animated series set in the same universe, and both productions are slated to premiere in 2022. The live-action film and the animated series will air on Nickelodeon, as Mattel Television expands the number of TV shows and movies based on its most popular toy franchises.

Introduced by Mattel in 2010, the Monsters High line of fashion dolls is based on classic horror monsters, such as vampires, werewolves, and gorgons. To promote the line of dolls, Mattell also released a Monster High web series in 2010, following the main characters’ adventures while they go to a unique high school made for the sons of monsters. The success of the toy line and the web series led to the creation of several animated movies, books, and video games.

The franchise kept expanding until 2016 when Mattel rebooted the characters, giving them updated designs and origin stories. Unfortunately, the reboot was short-lived, with the last animated film released in 2017. The upcoming live-action movie will kickstart the second reboot of the franchise, as the Monster High characters are introduced to a new generation.

Directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (Malcolm in the Middle), the live-action Monsters High teleplay is written by Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats) and Billy Eddy & Matt Eddy (Zapped, Teen Beach Movie). The original story comes from Jaffe and Greg Erb & Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie).

The live-action Monster High film will star Miia Harris (Just Beyond) as Clawdeen Wolf; Ceci Balagot (Dispatches from Elsewhere) as Frankie Stein; Nayah Damasen (Grey's Anatomy) as Draculaura; Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig (Mean Girls on Broadway) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen’s dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura’s dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona Blue; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable. According to Mattel, additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the TV movie.

There’s no exact release date yet, either for the live-action Monster High movie or the new animated series. However, check out the film’s official synopsis below.

Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.

