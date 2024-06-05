The Big Picture A Monster High movie is in development, as Universal Studios and Mattel Films team with Akiva Goldsman for the massive project.

Goldsman, a veteran producer, writer, and director is no stranger to beloved IP as a co-showrunner for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Goldsman is excited about the Monster High project and is also already working with Mattel on a Major Matt Mason movie.

Following the enormous success of Barbie, Mattel Films is bringing more of their famous dolls to life on the big screen, with a Monster High movie officially in development. The project will see Mattel Films and Universal Pictures team up with Academy Award-winning producer/screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, the writer of A Beautiful Mind, with the production occurring under his banner, Weed Road. The dolls themselves have had many media spin-offs in the past, with 15 animated TV or movie specials so far, most recently coming in the form of a pair of Nickelodeon movies, Monster High: The Movie and Monster High 2. However, this is set to be a much bigger production given the backing of Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner has commented on the upcoming project, noting the importance behind the theming of the dolls. Brenner said:

"Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals. We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide."

Akiva Goldsman Is No Stranger to a Big Franchise

Image via CBS

Tasked with bringing this project to the big screen, Goldsman is a multi-talented producer, writer, and director with multiple awards, including an Academy Award, under his belt. This makes his participation in the project eye-catching, especially considering his experience overseeing another major franchise as showrunner of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Primetime Emmy-nominated series has received enormous critical acclaim, with many citing it as one of the best Star Trek spin-offs for quite some time. Goldsman is also the creator and showrunner of The Crowded Room, an executive producer and co-creator of Titans, a writer on the Fox series Fringe, as well as penning many other projects including I Am Legend, I-Robot, and Cinderella Man.

Goldsman is already working on a Mattel Films project, producing the Tom Hanks-starring Major Matt Mason which remains in development. Goldsman has noted his excitement about the upcoming movie, saying:

"I’ve been fascinated by ‘Monster High’ since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I’m thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life."

Stay tuned at Collider for more on the Monster High movie Goldsman is producing. You can catch up with one of Goldsman's most exciting projects, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, on Paramount+ right now.

Watch on Paramount+