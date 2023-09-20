The Big Picture Nickelodeon's Monster High series returns with new episodes for Season 1, including a 30-minute special called "Spell the Beans."

Dracula goes on a search for a rumored witch at Monster High, not knowing that his daughter Draculaura is the one in question.

The show follows a group of friends who are children of iconic monsters, as they navigate challenges and learn more about themselves at Monster High.

The Boos are back and just in time for the spookiest season of the year. On Monday, October 2, Nickelodeon's Monster High series returns with new episodes for Season 1. The latter half of the season will be ushered in with a 30-minute-long special entitled "Spell the Beans." After rumors of a witch begin spreading around Monster High, Dracula goes on the search to see if there's any truth to it. Unbeknownst to him, his daughter Draculaura is the witch in question, and she wonders whether she should reveal her secret or keep it to herself for now. Ahead of the show's return, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the episode.

The latest sneak peek offers a glimpse into Dracula's (Ken Marino) investigation as he scours every inch of the cemetery for a possible witch lurking in the shadows. As his search continues, he becomes increasingly more flustered, wondering how something so major could have possibly slipped past him unnoticed. Meanwhile, Draculaura (Courtney Lin) watches, wanting the entire ordeal to end. Unfortunately, things get a little more complicated when Torelai (Alexa Kahn) comes rushing out with evidence that paints her as the witch instead. So, Draculaura uses a little magic to make Torelai disappear, only to land her right in front of Headmistress Bloodgood (Debra Wilson).

The Monster High series builds upon the ongoing legacy of Mattel's toy line by the same name and is one of many on-screen iterations of the popular characters. The series offers another re-imagined version of the property and follows a group of four friends — Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf (Gabrielle Nevaeh), Frankie Stein (Iris Menas), and Deuce Gorgon (Tony Revolori) — who are the children of iconic monsters. Together, they navigate various challenges and learn more about themselves as they attend Monster High. However, they get more than they bargained for, with Season 1 already seeing them in situations ranging from zombie invasions to equally terrifying midterms and everything in between.

Rhea Seehorn and More Are Joining the Voice Cast

Image via Nickelodeon

Monster High's return welcomes in a handful of new additions to its voice cast — including Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn. The Emmy-nominated actress will voice Medusa, one of the more well-known figures in Greek mythology. Along with Seehorn, the new cast members include Jessica Darrow (Encanto) as Skelita Calaveras, Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life) as Selena Wolf, John O'Hurley (Seinfeld) as Hades, Debi Derryberry (Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius) as Euryale, Wayne Knight (Seinfeld) as Ralph, and America Young (Barbie Vlogger) as Stheno. Returning cast includes Kausar Mohammed, Valeria Rodriguez, Alexander Polinsky, Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci, Miles Brown, Kayla Cromer, Krystina Alabado, Felicia Day, Valeria Rodriguez, Scott Menville, Cole Massie, Victoria T Washington, and Jordan R. Coleman.

Monster High is showrun and co-executive produced by Shea Fontana, with Nick Filippi as supervising producing. Claudia Spinelli (Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation) and Nikki Price (Director, Development Animation) oversee production on behalf of Nickelodeon. Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan oversee on behalf of Mattel.

Monster High returns with new episodes Monday, October 2, at 5 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. Fans can watch Monster High on the Nick App, Nick.com and VOD, and head to the Monster High YouTube channel to keep up with the series, and discover the new Monster High web series, Monster High Mysteries: Monster Ball, premiering October 27. Watch the exclusive clip below: