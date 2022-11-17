Fangtastic! Monster High has been renewed for a second season at Nickelodeon. The decision comes just weeks after the first season premiered on the network. That first season has yet to wrap, but now the network is expressing strong faith in the series by giving a go-ahead for another year at the titular high school. This is a good sign for the Mattel toy franchise (upon which the series is based), which recently relaunched its line of iconic toys, giving a revamped look to its beloved characters.

Season 1 introduced us to the teenage kids of some famous monsters as they begin a new school season at the eponymous school. At the center are the quartet of ghouls, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon, who in addition to their academics, are seen developing their social and personal lives by learning to discover who they are and embracing their unique identity, while surmounting every obstacle to stand out as fierce and fearless beasts. According to a Deadline report, the second season will look to further develop each of these characters and explore their background while "expanding on the theme of friendship." While season one contained 26 episodes, the sophomore season will include 20 episodes.

“Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity,” said Claudia Spinelli Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, who oversees the production of the series for Nickelodeon. “We can’t wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around.” Mattel Television's Senior Vice President, Fred Soulie, in a statement on the renewal said:

“Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique. We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content.”

Image via Nickelodeon

RELATED: 'Monster High The Movie' Gets a Fang-tastic Sequel

The franchise's reboot launched with a live-action musical TV film, Monster High The Movie, which premiered on Nickelodeon on October 6 before the animated series premiered on October 28. The Monster High franchise is expanding even further as Mattel and Nickelodeon recently greenlit a sequel to the live-action movie, with production scheduled to begin in January. What's more? Monster High Mysteries, an all-new animated digital original series, is set to debut on November 18 on the official Monster High YouTube channel. It will include 8 episodes and feature the same voice talent as the linear series.

Monster High boasts an ensemble line-up of cast that give voice to its animated characters. They include Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Clawdeen Wolf, Courtney Lin as Draculaura, Iris Menas as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe, Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns, and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood. Each of these actors will be back to reprise their voice roles in the upcoming second season.

The series is co-executive produced by Shea Fontana who doubles as showrunner. Executive producers include Soulie and Christopher Keenan with Nick Filippi serving as supervising producer. New episodes of Monster High premiere on Nickelodeon and are also available to stream on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for the first season of Monster High below: