This October, everyone will want to be a ghoul kid, because Nickelodeon just released a new trailer for Monster High, a creepy new animated series set to premiere on the channel on October 28. The new trailer comes from Nickelodeon and Mattel. The series is based on the iconic Monster High toy franchise, and will debut on cable during the premiere of the live-action television movie musical Monster High The Movie, which airs tonight on Nickelodeon. As a bonus treat, a sneak peek at a full episode of Monster High will air on Nickelodeon following Monster High The Movie.

The new trailer gives us a look at some of the most iconic characters from the Monster High franchise, including Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon. The new trailer is full of plenty of spooky and seasonally appropriate-puns, and the series will follow our four main ghoulish characters as they discover who they are, learn to embrace their differences as monsters, and grow to become the fierce and fearless beasts that they were always meant to be. The series will focus on their academic and personal activities at the eponymous Monster High.

The sneak peek episode of Monster High will be called “Food Fight". The episode will follow Draculaura as she attempts to practice witchcraft, and Clawdeen and Frankie try and help her subdue the tater tot she accidentally brought to life. Then, in “Unfinished Brain-ness,” Frankie gets cursed by their brain's past life and gets help from Clawdeen and Draculaura, who help to break the spell.

Image via Nickelodeon

The voice cast for the new series includes Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Clawdeen Wolf, Courtney Lin as Draculaura, Iris Menas as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe, Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns, and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood. The sneak peek episode will be available on the Nick App, Nick.com, and VOD beginning Friday, October 7. But you can also see a sneak peek of Monster High beginning Friday, October 7, on the Nickelodeon YouTube channel.

Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it has been one of the company's most successful properties in the years since its release. The new series is executive produced by Shea Fontana, who also serves as show runner on the series. You can catch the new trailer for the series tonight during the airing of Monster High The Movie tonight on Nickelodeon at 7:00 PM ET/PT, or you can check it out below.