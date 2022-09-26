It's Monster High mania over at Nickelodeon and Paramount+! This October the Mattel franchise is rolling out a live-action musical, Monster High: The Movie, before premiering their all-new animated series Monster High just in time for Halloween. Today, Nickelodeon and Mattel shared an exclusive sneak-peek with Collider, as well as the official key art featuring the brand-new animated cast of ghouls, plus an all-star line-up of vocal talent joining this monster crew!

The new 26-episode animated series follows Clawdeen Wolf, voiced by Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai), and friends as they learn to navigate growing up together. The titular high school welcomes its monster students of all types, and the halls are filled with the teenage children of the most legendary movie monsters of all time. In the new key art we get to see their latest designs, which still feature their signature bright colors, but all the monster mains have updated glam looks for the new school year.

As Nickelodeon ramps up for the big premiere, we've got a whole new, all-star slew of monster crew joining the previously announced cast! Reno 911's Ken Marino is on board as Draculaura's (Courtney Lin) father, the infamous 4,000-year-old Dracula, who's constantly working on being a good father to his daughter; Felicia Day (Supernatural) as Ghoulia Yelps, a clever zombie with ultra-fast fingers, who happens to be the top gamer at Monster High; Valeria Rodriquez (The Valley of Tears) as Spectra Vondergeist, a chatty ghost eager to be seen by her peers; Scott Menville (Teen Titans Go!) as Romulus, the leader of the were pack who still has some learning and growing to do; Cole Massie (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) as Finnegan Wake, the nephew of sirens who's a merman that utilizes a wheelchair to maneuver the halls of Monster High, and like his aunts he has an enchanting voice. Also enrolling in Monster High the animated series are Victoria T Washington as Howleen, a natural leader who always speaks her mind; Jordan R. Coleman as Manny Taur, the bull-headed Minotaur who has a brain as big as his brawn and Kyrstina Alabado as Nefera De Nile, the most popular mummy with a heart literally made of gold (kept in a jar).

Image via Mattel

RELATED: 'Monster High: The Movie' Releases Music Video for All-New Original Song "Three Of Us" [Exclusive]

The new cast of vocal artists will be joining the talents of Green, Lin, Iris Menas as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe, Alexander Polinksy as Heath Burns and Debra Wilson as the school's Headmistress Bloodgood.

As the Monster High Universe expands from its 2010 roots, Mattel aims to focus the franchise on acceptance and empowerment for its young audience. The message to be proud of your authentic self is reflected in each of their uniquely reimagined characters, fleshing out their backstories and cultures for a richer foundation to build on. Still inspired by the original line-up of dolls, these fangtastic Monster High personalities urge a new generation to embrace who they are and have fun expressing themselves.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, alongside Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President for Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation.Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mattel Television Fred Soulie, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Creative, serve as executive producers for Mattel.

Monster High the animated series premieres on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on October 28 at 7 p.m. ET. Check out the exclusive clip and key art below: