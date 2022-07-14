Mattel's creepily fang-tastic Monster High Universe is getting a massive reboot in 2022, including an exciting new animated series set to release this fall, and the highly-anticipated High School Musical-esque live-action film Monster High: The Movie premiering on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ this October. Not long after the debut of the television movie's full trailer, Paramount and Nickelodeon exclusively shared the brand new music video for the Monster High original song "Three Of Us" with Collider.

Following the Monster High: The Movie trailer, Nickelodeon has released an official music video for a brand-new song featured in the film titled "Three Of Us." The video is just a taste of what's to come for Monster High fans this October, and if the vibes are any indication of the rest of the movie it's going to be tons of spooktacular fun. Though character details haven't been disclosed, it seems like the main "ghouls" are inspired by the original characters, but have been re-imagined for a new generation to celebrate authenticity, expression and acceptance. In the music video Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) holds up her spell book (Draculaura practices magic now!) and admits to Clawdeen (Miia Harris) and Frankie (Ceci Balagot) that she never thought she'd meet other monsters who were supportive of her practicing magic.

"Three Of Us" is an upbeat graveyard romp that recalls George Romero's Night of the Living Dead and Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" video, shrouded in fog and an eerie light cast from the streetlamps. The three new friends are celebrating their new "pack," as half-Wolf Clawdeen calls it, and the freedom of being who they truly are with one another, no longer having to hide their truths. As the trio dances around Draculaura's bubbling brew in her cauldron, they perform an epic best-friend secret handshake over the potion and gleefully belt some seriously powerful verses:

"We'll be making them believe in us We can own it just by being us Put us all together, there's no getting in our way No messing with the three of us... After everything that we've been through Yeah, taking the power back to live our truth."

The song is full of clever wordplay, like Frankie's line, "Taking a sum of our parts, using our brains and our hearts," considering they're (Frankie uses they/them pronouns) the child of Frankenstein's Monster. The lyrics have a surprisingly deep message dressed up in spooky pink vapors and shadows, stating they "Don't need permission from the world to change it." The choreography is TikTok-trendy girl-band goodness with some Ari vibrato and whimsical levitation at the end. Honestly, Harry Potter who?

Image via Nickelodeon

Monster High: The Movie, adapted to the screen by Eureka!'s Billy and Matt Eddy, invites fans to the enchanting and spooky Monster High, a boarding school for the next generation of classic horror monsters. Complete with themed dorm rooms for all the various colorful and fashionable monster kiddos, the feature-length movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half human, half wolf, as she enters the monster realm for the first time to attend. Fans get to see the ghouls meet up for the first time, making friends and frenemies along the way, with catchy musical numbers throughout. From the trailer, we find out that the number one threat to monster-kind is humans and that, somehow, an "untrue monster heart" has infiltrated Monster High! Clawdeen will have to join forces with her friends, and find the power within herself and her own true monster heart, to save the school from being destroyed from within.

Monster High: The Movie is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (Malcolm in the Middle), and music for the film was written by Jeannie Lurie, who previously worked on Disney's High School Musical: The Musical - The Series, Hannah Montana and Descendants, Matthew Tishler (Descendants 3) and Andrew Underberg (Barbie: Big City Big Dreams). Alongside Harris, the Monster High cast features Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo De Nile, Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon, Lina Lecompte as Lagoona Blue, Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia, Marci T. House as Bloodgood, Kyle Selig as Mr. Komos and more.

Monster High: The Movie will premiere on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on October 6. The full soundtrack from Warner Music Group's Arts Music Division will be available across all music services the same day. Check out the brand-new video for "Three Of Us" below and be sure to pre-save it here: