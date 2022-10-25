Nickelodeon has announced that they have given the green light to a sequel to Monster High The Movie. The decision to produce a sequel follows the success of Monster High The Movie, which was released earlier this year and was the number one Kids and Family Movie on Paramount+ during the week of its release, amassing over 4 million total viewers over its premiere weekend. The sequel is currently in production and will begin filming in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Monster High The Movie is based on the popular and iconic Mattel toy line, which features the teenage children of famous monsters and creatures. Mattel first introduced the Monster High toy line in 2010, and since then the ghoulishly adorable line has inspired dolls, accessories, apparel, video games, and animated series. The highly-successful monster themed merchandise has been praised for sending an empowering message to embrace and be proud of oneself, and has added numerous characters and new generations to its line since its original release. Despite many animated adaptations, Monster High The Movie was the first live-action movie for the franchise. The sequel is expected to contain the same characters and cast members, and the screenplay is being written by Matt Eddy and Billy Eddy.

“We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience. Monster High’s message of embracing one’s unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters,” Co-Heads of Nickelodeon Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan wrote in a statement.

Image via Nickelodeon

Monster High The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) as she arrives at Monster High with a dark secret. She enlists the help of her friends Draculaura (Nayah Damson) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Ballot) to help her embrace her monster form while keeping the school and its students safe from destruction. The film also stars Case Walker, Steve Valentine, Kyle Selling, Marci T. House, Lina Lecompte, Scotch Ellis Loring, Justin Derickson, and others. Todd Holland, who is best known for directing the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, will return as director and executive producer for the sequel and is producing the film in close conjunction with Mattel television representatives, who will also serve as executive producers.

The sequel is set to air and stream on Paramount+ at some point in 2023. The Monster High franchise also has an animated series that is slated to premiere just in time for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 pm on Nickelodeon.