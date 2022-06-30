Paramount+ and Nickelodeon have unveiled the trailer for Monster High: The Movie. The live-action musical is another adaptation of the highly popular franchise that centers around the children of famous horror monsters and creatures. The streaming platform and the network also took the opportunity to announce the release date of the movie, which premieres in early October – just in time for spooky season. In the story, a teenage girl arrives at Monster High School and, just as she starts fitting in, an evil threat jeopardizes her newfound friends.

The trailer for Monster High: The Movie reveals impressive production values, which invites you in for a colorful but not silly-looking world. There are also some important monster rules taught, like never knock on a closed coffin because it’s extremely rude. In a shocking twist, a non-monster has apparently infiltrated among the students, and it’s hard to tell who’s the intruder when everyone has a slightly devious side.

Also revealed by the trailer is the fact that, even though Monster High is under a threat and the kids have a lot to learn education-wise, there will always be time for song and dance – it’s a musical, after all. So we can join Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), and Deuce Gorgon (Case Walker) for this spooky adventure.

Image via Nickelodeon

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Universe Expanding With 3 New Animated Films at Nickelodeon

Monster High: The Movie is directed by Todd Holland, who previously helmed The Real O’Neals, Malcolm in the Middle, and a slate of television films. The story is by Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats), Greg Erb, and Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie).

The movie will premiere on the same day on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Later this year, Nickelodeon is also set to bring to screens an animated series inspired by the successful Mattel franchise, which is currently worth over a billion dollars and has spawned books, video games, albums, and, of course, toy lines.

Monster High: The Movie premieres on October 6. You can watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis below: