The Monster Hunter movie is coming to home video. Director Paul W.S. Anderson – the filmmaker behind the bulk of the Resident Evil franchise — brought the Monster Hunter video game to life in a blockbuster adaptation that was released in December. And now Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the Monster Hunter digital release, along with a 4K Blu-ray and DVD release as well.

The film will be released on Digital on February 16th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 2nd. Milla Jovovich leads the cast as a captain who is transported to a new world full of terrifying monsters immune to her and her team’s firepower.

The home video release includes deleted scenes, a featurette on the cast and characters, a featurette on the weaponry in the film, and a featurette detailing the journey from video game to the big screen. And for even more on Monster Hunter, be sure to check out our deep-dive interview with Paul W.S. Anderson.

Take a look at the box art for Monster Hunter below the film’s official synopsis.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Share Share Tweet Email

Zack Snyder Shares First Look at Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, and Something’s Different Why so serious?