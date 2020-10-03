Sony Pictures has unleashed onto the world the first teaser for Paul W.S. Anderson‘s live-action Monster Huntermovie. The movie, which stars Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, is adapted from the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. Monster Hunter will follow Jovovich’s Lt. Artemis and her crew as they battle ginormous monsters and fight to survive.
The Monster Hunter teaser trailer was unveiled at Comic-Con Russia 2020 on Saturday. The brief teaser is the first footage we’ve seen of Artemis and her team, which includes T.I., Diego Boneta, and Meagan Good. In the clip, Artemis and her team sit quietly in the middle of the desert in a monster-laden world, listening and waiting. Artemis then looks on in awe as a “Black Diablo” monster — which looks like to be half-dragon and half-crab — emerges from underneath the sand. Even wilder, the new Monster Hunter teaser not only gives us a look at Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her team but also confirms yet another new release date: December 2020.
It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten an update from the Monster Hunter team. Previously, new posters of Monster Hunter starsMilla Jovovich and Tony Jaa were released back in February teasing our first look at our epic protagonists. Then, in June, it was reported Monster Hunter‘s September 2020 release date was pushed back to April 2021 (via Slashfilm). Hopefully, this new December release date actually sticks because now I want to see Jovovich fight that dang Black Diablo really, really badly!
Monster Hunter is now expected to arrive in theaters in December 2020. Watch the first teaser trailer below. For more, check out our updated 2020 movie release calendar.
Here’s a preview/synopsis for Monster Hunter:
Behind our world, there is another: A world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”
