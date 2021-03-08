During today's update on all things Monster Hunter, Capcom revealed news for both Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (coming to Nintendo Switch and PC July 9, 2021) and the upcoming major title, Monster Hunter Rise. While that latter game won't be released in full until March 26th, hunters everywhere had a chance to check it out earlier this year thanks to a brief demo. Now, this very week, the demo returns with all new content, like the ability to hunt for the fearsome Magnamalo.

The roughly half-hour Monster Hunter update, which you can watch in its entirety below, was split into segments for each of this year's titles. Wings of Ruin fans will have to wait a few more months to check out the new story, but Rise hopefuls will be able to play the updated demo as of this Thursday 3/11 (PST) / Friday 3/12 (GMT). (The exact time has yet to be confirmed but it'll likely be 4pm PST on Thursday at the earliest.) If you had already downloaded the demo during the January release, you'll just need to download the free update once it goes live. After that, have fun checking out the new content either solo or in multiplayer!

You can find full details on the upcoming demo over at Capcom's official site, though some of the highlights follow below:

The demo that was released in January and contained basic training as well as a few hunts using all 14 weapon types, has been upgraded with a new quest to slay Magnamalo!

Up to four players can play the demo in Local or Online Multiplayer, as long as each player downloads the demo.

You can play the quests to slay Great Izuchi, Mizutsune, or Magnamalo up to 30 times . Once you run out of remaining tries, all five quest types, including the Basic Training Quest and the Wyvern Riding Training Quest, will become unavailable.

The new Magnamalo quest is an Advanced difficulty quest, tailor-made for the demo. You'll have to fight it with fixed equipment, making it even tougher than normal, so only the confident need apply!

