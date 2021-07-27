Capcom recently announced a new and very fitting collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise, as the studio is bringing the world of Okami to Monster Hunter with a new quest and layered armor that can transform your Palamute into the sun goddess Amaterasu.

Like their previous collaborations, Capcom has created new event quests in order for players to get access to a new layered armor set. These new quests look to recreate some of the iconic battles in Okami. In an ode to the Spider Queen, it looks like players will be tasked with slaying a Rakna-Kadaki, Rise's own spider matriarch. The trailer also indicates that Magnamalo will act as a stand-in for the fearsome Crimson Helm, a demon-horse wielding two swords and clad in pieces of armor. Once completed, you'll be able to get the armor along with some weapons based on those wielded by Ammy during her adventure.

The cult-classic Okami has been gaining more support in recent years due to subsequent HD re-releases on modern consoles. On top of this, the similar settings of both games make this the perfect title for collaboration, making Amaterasu feel right at home battling monsters like Magnamalo and Rakna-Kadaki in Rise's Shrine Ruins and Lava Caverns.

The Okami collaboration is only the second up Capcom's sleeve. Their first was a team-up with the spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, adding Palico layered armor based on Kyle's partner Tsukino and Hakolo Island rider armor if the player had save data from the game. The next crossover is planned for some time in August while a fourth and fifth collaboration will drop in the fall.

Team up with Amaterasu to restore nature's balance on July 30. Until then, take a look at the trailer below for a glimpse at our wolf pal in the world of Monster Hunter.

