Capcom has announced on their official site that the PC release of Monster Hunter Rise will launch with all of the major updates and crossover content that has been announced up until now, including the 3.6.1 update on Switch.

One of the biggest things this means for PC players is that they won't have to wait to see the game's true ending, as this release of the game will include the first two major updates. We will also get all of the new monsters from these updates, including Kushala Daora, Apex Diablos, Crimson Glow Valstrax, and Apex Zonogre. The inclusion of crossover content means that players will see content from Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Capcom has also announced that the PC release for Monster Hunter Rise will completely sync content with the Switch by the end of February 2022. Unfortunately, they also said that they are unable to implement cross-save or cross-play between the PC and Switch releases of the game. Once both versions are fully synced, the next expansion, called Sunbreak, is set to release during the Summer of 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG, where you play as a Hunter. Throughout the game, you are tasked with slaying or capturing large monsters, which will provide you with loot in the form of the monster's parts. You use these parts to create new armor and weapons, allowing you to take on even more powerful monsters. You can play the game in either single-player mode, or in local and online co-op with up to four players.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch earlier this year where it is currently available to play. The PC version is set to be released on January 12, 2022. You can check out the full announcement from Capcom here.

