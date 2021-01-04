At the (Rathalos) tail-end of 2020, we got a tease for one of 2021's most-anticipated new titles: Monster Hunter Rise. We already knew the new entry in the franchise would be arriving late this March, and we also knew that an early demo would be available to play this January, but no further details beyond that were available. And while those details still aren't exactly available, we now have word that some updates are on the way very shortly.

The Capcom title's producer Ryozo Tsuhimoto and director Yasunori Ichinose shared a New Year's Eve message with Monster Hunter fans everywhere. In it, which you can watch below, they teased an upcoming announcement for MHR. This will likely be the availability date of the demo and info on how to access it. Additionally, they confirmed the release date for the full game as well as a general Summer 2021 tease for Monster Hunter Stories 2.

MHR will continue the success of Monster Hunter World and its "Iceborne" DLC by including the familiar 14 weapon types, along with new and fan-favorite faces from monster-kind. After you've mastered everything that Rise has to offer, you'll be able to embark on "Wings of Ruin", the new Stories RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter.

The Monster Hunter Rise demo should arrive very soon, followed by the March 26th release of the full game; Monster Hunter Stories 2 will then arrive some time this summer, all available on Nintendo Switch. You can pre-order now to get access to bonus content like cosmetic armor for your Palamute and Palico pals.

You can also get a new look at some of the upcoming monsters you'll be hunting when Capcom's latest arrives:

