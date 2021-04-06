Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise has reached a massive 5 million sales in the first week since its March 26 launch, boosting the franchise's total to an impressive 71 million sales since Capcom announced its franchise tally of 66 million on December 31, 2020.

The Monster Hunter series by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto was traditionally successful in Japan. Since then, its popularity has been pushing westward since the release of Monster Hunter World, which also reached a massive number of sales thanks to this expansion and was wildly popular among fans. To add some sugar to the spice, Capcom will also release Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9, 2021, adding to the franchise's expanding monster-hunting library. Capcom explains that Wings of Ruin will have elements that can "link" to Monster Hunter Rise.

RELATED: 'Monster Hunter Rise': Let's Talk About Rampage Mode

Capcom is not only looking to grow in terms of gaming, but they have also expanded to the monster-hunter franchise's first film. The movie adaptation was released in December in the U.S. and on March 26 in Japan. Monster Hunter Rise was released the same Japanese release date, and the film is directed by Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson and stars Resident Evil's Mila Jovovich. Overall, Capcom seeks to expand this franchise as far as their passion and fans' love for the game drives it.

Image via Capcom

Capcom is not forgetting about the fans either, mentioning in a statement that:

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences"

You can get in on this exciting action by playing Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch or Windows PC, and don’t miss the next installment in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wings of Ruin, releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC July 29, 2021!

KEEP READING: 5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting 'Monster Hunter Rise'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Hunters' Season 2: Jennifer Jason Leigh to Hunt Nazis Alongside Logan Lerman It takes a village to root out Nazis, you see.

Read Next