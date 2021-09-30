During Capcom's Tokyo Game Show presentation, there was a big focus on Monster Hunter, including new additions to Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Monster Hunter Rise. However, the biggest announcement was new details about Rise's new expansion, Sunbreak.

The teaser revealed last week doesn't show much, showing off the new area that Sunbreak will take place in, and a dragon that resides there. We also get confirmation that it will be available in the summer of 2022. Director Yoshitake Suzuki introduces the dragon, saying that it is a new Elder Dragon named Malzeno. No other details for it were given at the time. Suzuki then started giving additional information for the upcoming expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will introduce Master Rank hunts to the game, giving players a new level of challenge. There will be a new hub area that players will be able to travel to once they complete the final Hunter Rank seven-story mission. Suzuki discussed the other monsters that would be making an appearance in this new area as well. Shogun Seanataur, a giant crab beast that was introduced in Monster Hunter 2, will be making its return to the series. It was also confirmed that many other monsters from previous games will be returning during Sunbreak, but the specific monsters were not discussed.

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth game in the Monster Hunter series. In it, players take control of a Hunter, who is tasked with slaying or capturing large monsters, in order to get loot and make themselves stronger. While there isn't a lot of information on the newest expansion yet, Suzuki promises that the team will share more information on it during the coming months. The game is currently a Switch exclusive, however it is confirmed that it will be getting a PC release on January 12, 2022. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is scheduled for release in the summer of 2022. You can check out the reveal trailer for the Sunbreak expansion below.

