With the premiere of the Monster Hunter digital event, fans of the franchise have been treated to the reveal of new trailers, gameplay, and other information for the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The cinematic trailer promised an epic adventure for gamers, including the return of Lilia and Reverto from the original Monster Hunter Stories, factions in conflict and an overhauled turn-based combat system.

Players will control a young Monster Rider who can leverage the Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with monsters. Upon encountering Lilia and Reverto, the group sets out on a mission to capture Razewing Ratha before it can fulfill its prophecy of death and destruction foretold by the Wings of Ruin. Hot in pursuit is a group of Hunters and Riders who seek to capture Razewing Ratha for their own nefarious purposes.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin seems that it will have the same charm and immersiveness of its critically acclaimed predecessors, as well as offering new updates. Chief among them is the improved combat system. In the original Monster Hunter Stories, players had to master the use of three types of attacks: power, speed, and technical. Now, players must also master the correct weapon type, element, skill, and counters. In addition, the combat will become more nuanced, allowing gamers to target specific body parts and team up with their Monstie double attacks and kinship attacks that change the course of a battle.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9. Preorders for the game are now available. As part of the crossover content for both titles, players who link their save data from Monster Hunter Rise will receive the Rider layered armor for their hunter in that game, while Monstie Riders will be able to access the Kamura Garb layered armor in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Check out the new trailer below:

