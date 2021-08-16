Peacock released a new trailer for Monster in the Shadows, a true-crime miniseries that’ll investigate the mysterious disappearance of Brittney Wood. The three episodes miniseries will explore how the search for the teenager put her family in the spotlight, revealing one of the largest sex crime cases in the History of the United States.

Brittney Wood was reported missing in 2012, but until today investigators could not find out what really happened with the girl. Her disappearance, however, has shed light on a sex ring that involved three generations of her uncle Donnie Holland’s family. After the 19-year-old girl vanished after visiting her uncle, Donnie’s body was found in the wood with a gunshot in the back of his head, a crime that was said to be a suicide at the time. Further investigations, though, revealed Donnie, his wife Wendy Wood Holland, and other members of his family ran a sex ring responsible for abusing dozens of children.

Image via Peacock

RELATED:‌ 'The Girl Who Got Away' Trailer Reveals a Serial Killer's Return to Hunt a Survivor

While no final answer was yet given to the question of where Brittney is, Monster in the Shadows will reinspect the case and reflect on Brittney’s possible whereabouts. Talking about his goals in exploring the subject, director and producer Thomas Leader said:

“I wanted to make a crime documentary that could actually help the family. I started researching missing person cases in America and I was blown away by the amount there were. Even though there are tens of thousands of missing people, what happened to Brittney Wood stands out. There are so many unanswered questions that I wanted to get answers for, so many twists and turns that I wanted to understand better.”

All three episodes of Monster in the Shadows will drop at the same time on Peacock, this August 26.

Image via Peacock

Here’s the synopsis for Monster in the Shadows:

Will we ever find out what happened to Brittney Wood? When a young girl unexpectedly left her rural Alabama home in 2012, she was never seen or heard from again. In a tale of twisted family secrets, a grieving mother explores several theories after the public seemingly gives up – from being murdered by her uncle to human trafficking, this story is deeper than Brittney going missing. Explore a web of lies and deceit that spanned an entire family, through the mother that is still searching for answers.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Jesse Plemons Joins Elizabeth Olsen in True-Crime Series 'Love and Death' on HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

'Bullet Train' Update: Sandra Bullock Replaced Lady Gaga as Brad Pitt's Handler in Action Movie Lady Gaga was nearing a deal to play Maria Beetle but had to pull out due to 'House of Gucci.'

Read Next