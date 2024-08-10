The Big Picture Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced a Monster Jam movie at D23, thrilling fans of monster trucks worldwide.

No release date has been set yet.

Johnson will next appear in Moana 2 later this year.

Dwayne Johnson is getting ready to bring some carnage to the big screen. While at Disney's biennial D23 Expo to hype up the upcoming Moana 2, The Rock took a moment to announce a new Monster Jam movie in collaboration with the House of Mouse based on the prolific live motorsports event. He's set to play the lead role in the film, which will be a live-action, high-octane experience told entirely from the perspective of monster truck drivers as they participate in the beloved competition.

Very little is known about the project thus far, but Johnson was all-too ready to get fans excited for the vehicular mayhem to come. Collider's Taylor Gates was there to catch the showcase, where the Black Adam star described the film as an "immersive, fun live-action experience" that tracks the eccentric personalities behind the motorsports competition. Disney quite literally brought the fireworks for the announcement, teasing a project that will seek to replicate the adrenaline-pumping races and skills competitions that make up each rally. The project seems to be a passion project for The Rock, who "loves motorsports and monster trucks."

First established in 1992, Monster Jam primarily holds events in North America that feature the massive monster trucks in a variety of competitions, often taking place in massive stadiums. From races to donut, skills, and freestyle challenges, each of the drivers completes various stunts and racks up points in the oversized vehicles while showcasing the sheer power of each truck. Each event ends with a winner who scores the most points through each competition, though there other entertaining events mixed in with each show. Adding to the appeal is the intricate designs on each vehicle that have since become iconic, from the long-running Gravedigger to El Toro Loco and many more.

Dwayne Johnson and Disney Have a Strong Relationship

Image via Aidan Kelley

Johnson and Disney have made the perfect pair over the years, with the mega-star being a regular among their star-studded live-action and animated projects. Stemming back to 2007, he's appeared in everything from The Game Plan to Race to Witch Mountain, Jungle Cruise and, of course, Moana for the Mouse House. Beyond Moana 2, he's also set to appear on the big-screen as Maui in live-action with the Moana remake alongside Catherine Laga'aia due out in 2026. There's no word on who could be joining him for Monster Jam, though the film will mark a rare partnership between Disney and the event's owner, Feld Entertainment.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Monster Jam as information comes out and check in throughout the weekend for more from D23.