Monster movies are often dismissed as the lower form of the horror subgenre, the mere larval state compared to the more fully formed or refined psychological or "thriller" films. Whether or not that B-movie status is deserved depends on the individual movie, but regardless, monster movies hold a special place in film history. The earliest of these monster movies began appearing near the beginning of the 20th century, with the lost Edison Studios adaptations of Frankenstein and The Golem the most prominent examples.

Movie monsters come in all shapes and sizes, be they tremendous giants or more human in form. One thing that is not always monstrous about these beasts and the movies they feature in is their box office returns. Much like Frankenstein's monster, many of these monster movie flops were misunderstood and chased out of the box office by torch-wielding critics, but in the ensuing years, they have become beloved classics. These monster movie flops that should've been monster hits, and it's high time they get the recognition they deserve.

10 'The Relic' (1997)

Directed by Peter Hyams

Image via Paramount Pictures

Not to be confused with the 2020 Australian horror film Relic, this '90s creature feature is set in the Chicago Field Museum, where a chimeric beast begins stalking and slaughtering museum staff wholesale. The Relic wears its influences on its sleeve, Alien being a major touchstone here, and director Peter Hyams stages the gore with adequate skill.

What really makes The Relic worth so much more than its disappointing box office performance would suggest is its outstanding creature design. The unique monster, which is an amalgam of different mammals and reptiles, was designed and created by the legendary Stan Winston, whose credits include the Terminator endoskeleton and the T-Rex from Jurassic Park. Winston's work here rivals some of his best, and the creature is a solid combination of digital and practical effects that have helped it age far better than many of the bad CGI movie monsters that have followed in the decades since.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Mimic' (1997)

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro

Image via Miramax

Mimic was Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro's first Hollywood feature, and the result represents a compromised vision, thanks to the behind-the-scenes meddling of real-life monster Harvey Weinstein. Despite the final film falling short of Del Toro's best movies, it's still an incredibly inventive sci-fi horror creature feature that has the director's signature style all over it.

The plot follows an entomologist, played by Mira Sorvino, who breeds a hybrid insect to kill off disease-spreading cockroaches. Naturally, this hybrid continues to evolve until they set their sights on humans as their next prey. Filled with stomach-churning effects and stark visuals, Mimic deserved better than to be a failure of a footnote in its director's career.

8 'Colossal' (2016)

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo

Image via Neon

Colossal has such a weird and wild premise, it's not surprising that audiences didn't know what to make of it when it first made landfall. The movie deals with themes of alcoholism and toxic relationships through rampaging kaiju. Anne Hathaway gives one of her best performances as a struggling alcoholic who discovers her issues conjure a massive rampaging monster in South Korea.

Using gigantic monsters as manifestations of insecurity and character flaws is a novel concept that made the movie a hard sell. Despite a decent critical reception, audiences didn't turn up for the movie and missed out on one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of the last decade. Ignoring this monster-sized dramedy would be a colossal mistake.

7 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jennifer's Body was writer Diablo Cody's follow-up to the surprise hit Juno. Unfortunately, this severely underrated Megan Fox horror flick failed to match that teen pregnancy comedy's success at the box office. The movie is definitely an acquired taste, representing horror at its most emo, but it's exactly that distinct sense of humor and presentation that has turned it into a cult classic. The story of a teen girl turned succubus who targets the male population of her high school certainly speaks to a specific audience.

Its failure at the box office can be blamed on the marketing, which eschewed trying to market it towards its intended female audience and instead played it up as a sexy horror thriller for teenage boys. Fans eventually found the movie, but well after the effects of its underwhelming release impacted the careers of both Cody and director Karyn Kusama, as well as hurting any chances of a potential sequel.

6 'The Blob' (1988)

Directed by Chuck Russell

Image via Paramount Pictures

This remake of the classic '50s B movie brought the plot into the modern era and upped the gore a considerable amount. Made during the peak of practical effects, The Blob found various inventive ways for its cast to be killed off by a roaming pink pile of goo.

Unlike fellow horror remake The Fly, Chuck Russell's amorphous monster movie couldn't conquer the box office. The premise of an all-absorbing monster that swallows and dissolves its victims is so simplistically horrific that a second remake has been rumored for years, with Rob Zombie attached at one point. Alas, it still hasn't taken shape, meaning this beloved cult classic remains one-of-a-kind.

The Blob Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 1, 2016 Cast Samuel L. Jackson , Halle Berry Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Irvine H. Millgate, Kay Linaker, Theodore Simonson

5 'Slither' (2006)

Directed by James Gunn

Image via Universal Pictures

Long before James Gunn was selected to reboot the DCU or had made a single Guardians of the Galaxy movie, he was known mostly as the writer behind the live-action Scooby-Doo franchise and Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake. Gunn's directorial debut was Slither, a B monster movie throwback to the gooey sci-fi horror of the '80s like The Blob. Gunn brought his slimiest skills (honed early in his career at Troma Entertainment) to making Slither, a gutsy R-rated horror movie.

When alien slugs crash-land in a small American town, they spread rapidly and begin to take over the minds of every citizen whose mouth they can wriggle their way into. Slither is a squishy, gory good time that's equally as funny as it is nausea-inducing. The talented cast includes Gunn stalwarts Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and Michael Rooker, who earns every cent of his paycheck playing the main host for the insidious slugs.