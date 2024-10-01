Creature features go back to the very beginnings of cinema and remain popular today: audiences love a good monster. It takes effort and ingenuity to conjure up a great movie monster, and most movies don't do a great job of it. However, a few have excelled beyond all expectations, creating iconic antagonists that have terrorized people's nightmares for decades. From unsettling humanoid figures to massive, otherworldly beasts, the designs of these creatures push the boundaries of imagination, leaving viewers with lasting impressions.

10 Clover

'Cloverfield' (2008)

"Approximately seven hours ago, uh, something attacked the city." Clover is the nickname for the enormous, terrifying monster from the found footage creature feature Cloverfield (in the movies, it's only ever referred to as the "Large-Scale Aggressor", or LSA). It's a 25-storey walking calamity that lays waste to New York City while the citizens panic and social order breaks down.

Notably, the movie barely shows Clover at all, only offering up glimpses of the beast toward the very end. This restrained approach is effective, building anticipation and allowing the viewer to use their own imagination for most of the runtime. When the audience finally sees Clover, it's a hulking alien with massive arms and a maw of razor-sharp teeth. Producer J.J. Abrams got the idea for Clover after visiting a Japanese toy shop. "We saw all these Godzilla toys, and I thought, we need our own [American] monster, and not like King Kong, King Kong's adorable," he explains.

9 Death Angels

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

"Too noisy." The Death Angels from A Quiet Place are among the most memorable movie monsters of the last decade. They are aliens that invade Earth, preying upon humans and bringing society to its knees. Their most distinctive feature is their powerful hearing, which forces the surviving humans to live in silence in order to evade them. But they also look horrifying, with large forearms like Clover and elaborate jaws that can open up.

The creatures were created by Industrial Light & Magic, who did a typically stellar job. Their design took inspiration from snakes, bats, and prehistoric fish, as well as 'bog bodies', corpses that had been mummified in swamps. Jaws and Alien were also prominent influences on how the Death Angels looked and moved. Their sound design is also fantastic: the creatures' monstrous, mechanical clicking sounds echo ominously as they draw nearer. The team absolutely aced the design and execution, making A Quiet Place one of the strongest creature features in years.

8 Pyramid Head

'Silent Hill' (2006)

"Evil wakes in vengeance." One of the most iconic antagonists in the history of video game horror, Pyramid Head first appeared in the game Silent Hill 2 back in 2001, before receiving its first film appearance in the Roger Avary-penned Silent Hill. Towering over its victims, this creature is defined by its imposing stature, muscular build, and the massive, rusted, triangular helmet that completely obscures its head. The helmet, sharp and angular, feels more like a torture device than protective armor.

The creature’s design is deeply symbolic, representing punishment and torment. It wears a filthy, tattered apron, stained with blood and grime, and drags a heavy blade across the ground, creating a spine-chilling, metallic scraping sound. Pyramid Head's slow pace, superhuman strength, and relentless stalking make it feel inevitable. For this reason, it quickly became a fan favorite and is probably the enemy most associated with the Silent Hill franchise.

7 Pinhead

'Hellraiser' (1987)

"We came. Now you must come with us, taste our pleasures." Clive Barker's magnum opus focuses on demonic interdimensional beings known as Cenobites, who cannot tell pain and pleasure apart. Their leader is Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley in the first film), aka The Priest, a lanky, pale humanoid with nails studded into his head. His appearance took ideas from punk fashion, S&M clubs, and religious iconography. He has a cold and commanding presence, and his dark, leather outfit is adorned with hooks, chains, and implements of torture.

While Pinhead's appearance is certainly freaky, it's more his personality, dialogue, and twisted motivations that make him a memorable antagonist. Indeed, Hellraiser is a subtler and smarter breed of horror, focusing on psychological terror over gore (although it also gets bloody). Rather than being evil for evil's sake, Pinhead describes himself and his compatriots as "explorers in the further regions of experience. Demons to some; angels to others."

6 The Thing

'The Thing' (1982)

"If it takes us over, then it has no more enemies, nobody left to kill it. And then it's won." One of the defining movie monsters of the 1980s, the adversary in John Carpenter's The Thing is a shape-shifting alien, capable of imitating any life form. Its true form is never fully revealed, as it constantly assimilates and mimics other organisms, resulting in nightmarish hybrid creatures. The Thing's designs are characterized by grotesque, twisted masses of flesh, teeth, and limbs that defy biological logic.

The unpredictability of The Thing’s appearance keeps audiences on edge, as it can be anything and anyone at any time. The design was handled by Rob Bottin and effects legend Stan Winston, and they did a fantastic job. Their effects are gross and unsettling, benefiting from being primarily practical. Although the movie opened to a muted reception, it and its central monster would later be canonized as classics of the genre.

5 The Bear

'Annihilation' (2018)

"It's not destroying. It's making something new." Another modern sci-fi gem, Annihilation focuses on a team of researchers who enter The Shimmer, an alien environment that mysteriously appears in Florida. It warps everything inside it, creating grotesque mutations of plants, animals, and even people. The standout denizen of The Shimmer is a mutated bear, a hulking beast partially stripped of fur and flesh, exposing a skeletal face.

The bear's design is a masterclass in unsettling contrasts, combining recognizable animal features with alien distortions that feel deeply wrong. In particular, its mismatched fur, patches of exposed muscle, and hollow eyes give it an undead look. But what makes the bear truly terrifying is its ability to mimic the voices of its victims, blending human suffering with animalistic rage. It's just one ingenious aspect among many in this sharp, creative sci-fi horror. It may be Alex Garland's very best work as a director.

4 Predator

'Predator' (1987)

"There's something out there waiting for us, and it ain't no man." The Predator (properly known as the Yautja) is a formidable alien hunter that traverses the galaxy in search of the ultimate prey. Notably, its design combines elements of primal ferocity with advanced technology. Physically, it's strong and reptilian, with grotesque mandibles. Gadget-wise, it has thermal vision and a cloaking ability, making it a truly fearsome opponent. Plus, its warrior code sets it apart from most other mindless alien antagonists of the 1980s.

The Predator's look went through several iterations (the original version was way more insectlike), including input from people like Stan Winston, James Cameron, and effects artist Rick Baker. The movie was a big commercial hit but drew mixed reviews; it would be years until the Predator was recognized as one of cinema's all-time greatest monsters. The Yautja would make numerous appearances in later movies, but it's never better than it is here.

3 Balrog

'The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

"The dark fire will not avail you, Flame of Udun!" Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies are jam-packed with impressive monsters, from the Nazgûl to Shelob, but the best of them is the Balrog. Known as Durin's Bane, it's a towering demon of fire and shadow that exudes raw, elemental terror. Standing over thirty feet tall, the Balrog's design is a perfect blend of mythical and nightmarish, with its massive, horned head, bat-like wings, and a body wreathed in flames.

Its fiery whip crackles and lashes with a life of its own, enhancing the sense that this creature is not just a physical threat but a manifestation of ancient, malevolent power. The visual design is brilliant and truly pushed the boundaries of visual effects for the time. This is further amplified by the creature's backstory, including its devastation of the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm and the cruel way it harms the beloved wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen).