Monster films are a popular genre that really gets the adrenaline going when viewers watch them. While not all monsters are necessarily evil or intend to do harm, others are just plain frightening or terrifying in design, concept, or execution. But that is what makes monster films exciting, as viewers never know what to expect. Most of all, the disturbing appearances and designs of monsters are enough to haunt the memories of fans and viewers alike, following them into adulthood. After all, the best kind of monsters are the ones that haunt our nightmares.

The next question to ask is what makes a good monster film? There are plenty out there, ranging from campy classics like Tremors to classic monsters like those in Van Helsing. However, while plenty of monster films are on the border of cheesy, there are a good amount that are straight terrifying and thrilling, such as the Creature from Jeepers Creepers to Jeff Goldblum as a grotesque humanoid fly. From Cloverfield to Frankenstein, here are the most purely thrilling, heart-pounding monster films to exist in media.

11 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Directed by Matt Reeves

'Cloverfield' promotional picture has the headless Statue of Liberty with New York City smoldering in the background
Rob, otherwise known as Robert Hawkins (Michael Stahl-David), joins his friends in a farewell party for himself. However, after he and his friends celebrate, an earthquake strikes New York, and suddenly, the city is overcome by a monster. The footage is evidence of the friends' last attempt at survival.

Cloverfield is a PG-13 horror film that is both thrilling and surviving. It showcases humanity when destruction and death are afoot, and the fact that it is found footage adds to the horror element. The monster in Cloverfield is an unforgettable one, igniting fear in the hearts of viewers whenever the camera catches sight of the monster. A classic that any horror fan will enjoy without the incessant need for gore, Cloverfield's monster is frightening in execution.

cloverfield-movie-poster.jpg
Cloverfield
PG-13
Mystery
Horror
Thriller
Adventure
Action
Sci-Fi

A group of friends venture deep into the streets of New York on a rescue mission during a rampaging monster attack.

Release Date
January 15, 2008
Director
Matt Reeves
Cast
Lizzy Caplan , Jessica Lucas , T.J. Miller , Michael Stahl-David , Mike Vogel , Odette Annable
Runtime
85 minutes
Writers
Drew Goddard

10 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Jay (Maika Monroe) screams when she sees the entity in 'It Follows'
Image via Animal Kingdom

Jay Height (Maika Monroe) is a university student who has started to date Hugh (Jake Weary). One night, as they go out to the movies, Hugh begins acting odd, seemingly perturbed by something that Jay cannot see. Still, they proceed with the night, and it ends with Jay and Hugh sleeping together in the back of Hugh's car. To her surprise, he uses chloroform to incapacitate her, and she wakes up in a wheelchair, learning that he has passed something horrendous to her, and it will follow her until death.

It Follows is an interesting concept, which features an ever-changing entity that follows people, aiming to kill them. Its form is a simple humanoid one, but it has undeniable power. More interestingly, the monster in It Follows seems to be a metaphor for STDs, helping the audience better understand the dangers of unprotected sex, which happens between Jay and Hugh. It Follows is surprisingly and beautifully executed instilled with a powerful message and packed full of horror.

9 'Jeepers Creepers' (2001)

Directed by Victor Salva

Trish looks as a crying Danny talks on the phone in Jeepers Creepers.
Image via United Artists

Trish (Gina Philips) and Darry Jenner (Justin Long) are traveling home when they come across a truck dumping what appears to be corpses down a large pipe. As Darry investigates the pipe, he falls into it and finds himself in a room full of corpses. As soon as Darry and Trish leave, they realize they left something behind that makes them a target: their fear.

Jeepers Creepers is a near-perfect monster film, instilling fear in plenty of viewers who watch it. Though its director has faced (and essentially been ruined by) some justified controversy, which has ultimately and understandably impacted the film, the Creature is still one of the most iconic monsters in horror media. It hunts incessantly based on one's fear, which makes it incredibly powerful as it's hard not to fear a monster chasing and hunting you down.

jeepers-creepers-movie-poster.jpg
Jeepers Creepers
R
Horror
Mystery
Release Date
August 31, 2001
Director
Victor Salva
Cast
Jonathan Breck , Gina Philips , Justin Long , Brandon Smith , Patricia Belcher
Runtime
90 minutes
Writers
Victor Salva

8 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (2019)

Directed by André Øvredal

Ramon and Stella stand in front of the Harold the Scarecrow in 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Image via Lionsgate

In 1968, a group of teenage friends decide to investigate a haunted house on Halloween. While inside, they discover a book of stories written by Sarah Bellows, the daughter of the family who owned the haunted house. Stella Nicholls (Zoe Colletti), one of the friends, takes the book home, but she soon learns that everybody who stepped foot in the house is part of a story within Sarah's book that is spontaneously written based on what is currently happening to them.

Based on the children's book of the same night, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a frightening film that brings fictional monsters to life. These monsters were already scary when read, but seeing the vision come alive in a film adds to the horror that viewers undoubtedly feel. Those who loved the books will undoubtedly love this film that brought these horrendous monsters and creatures to life, including Harold the Scarecrow.

7 'It' (2017)

Directed by Andrés Muschietti

Pennywise the Clown, played by actor Bill Skarsgard, holds a red balloon in 'It' (2017).
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When playing with his paper boat, Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott) is killed by the infamous Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård). Feeling remorse over his brother's death, Bill (Jaeden Martell) and his friends take Pennywise on to stop him.

Pennywise, though appearing as a clown, is probably one of the most terrifying monsters to exist in horror films. Based on Stephen King's book It, Pennywise represents the fears of children, and his ever-changing form is one to fear. Pennywise the Clown gives nightmares to both children and adults, haunting them for the rest of their lives.

6 'The Fly' (1986)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Jeff Goldblum in The Fly
Image via 20th Century Fox

Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) is a brilliant scientist who forms an intimate bond with reporter Veronica "Ronnie" Quaife (Geena Davis). Impressed by his invention, the telepods are used to teleport someone or something between pods. Though it's near perfect, one issue it has is that it mutilates live tissue. As Seth attempts teleportation, a fly teleports with him, and Seth finds himself fused with the fly.

The Fly is a horrendously grotesque movie based on the 1958 classic. Though the original followed a similar concept, it was never on the edge of grotesque, unlike this remake which will have viewers horrified for Jeff Goldblum's fate. As his condition worsens, so does his physical and mental state, leading him to be a horrifying creature that viewers will never forget. Thanks, visual effects wizards, for allowing films to create something as horrendous as The Fly.

5 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

A malformed head coming out of an elongated neck in 'The Thing' (1982).
Image via Universal Pictures 

In Antarctica, American researchers R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) and Dr. Copper (Richard Dysart) go to investigate the Norwegian research station only to find frozen corpses and a burnt humanoid creature. They bring the corpse back to the American research station where an alien creature mimics the form of one of the sled dogs at the station, absorbing the others and killing them. Though the dog is incinerated, the research team learns that this thing can imitate other life forms, and so begins the fight for survival as everyone questions one another to determine who is real and who is not.

The Thing is another classic monster film that invents a terrifying concept and executes its in a way that feels real and horrifying. After all, what's scarier than an alien creature being able to imitate lifeforms almost to utter perfection? A genius move on the alien's part, certainly, but also very horrifying as one can never truly know if the creature was defeated or killed. This is the kind of monster movie that haunts viewers in their nightmares and well into adulthood.

the thing poster
The Thing (1982)
R
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller

A team of researchers set out to study an alien spacecraft found in Antarctica, where they also discover an alien body on the site. The alien buried in ice is actually alive and has the ability to imitate human form. The group must find a way to distinguish who the real person is from The Thing and stay alive. John Carpenter's 1982 film is a remake of 1951's The Thing from Another World and stars Kurt Russel as the hero RJ MacReady.

Release Date
June 25, 1982
Director
John Carpenter
Cast
Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart
Runtime
109 mins
Main Genre
Horror

4 'The Host' (2006)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

The mutated monster from 'The Host' diving into the Han River
Image via Showbox

A few years after a Korean assistant dumps bottles of formaldehyde down a drain that connects to the Han River, people have spotted a strange amphibious creature in Seoul. In 2006, Gang-du (Song Kang-ho) is a father who owns a snack bar, and one day, this strange amphibious creature begins attacking people on land. Gang-du attempts to flee with his daughter, Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), but when they are separated for a mere moment, Hyun-seo is stolen by the monster and pulled into the water. Gang-du and his family attempt to find this monster and retrieve his daughter.

The Host is a Korean film based on a similar incident, minus the actual monster's appearance. Back in 2000, an American was behind the inappropriate disposal of formaldehyde down a drain that connects to the Han River. It's interesting how a real-life incident could inspire a film that has been hailed as one of the best horror films of the 21st century. Those who love monster films will have a thrilling ride with The Host.

The Host Movie Poster Showing a Monster's Arm Grabbing a Woman and Pulling her Into the Ocean
The Host (2006)
R
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Release Date
July 27, 2006
Director
Bong Joon-ho
Cast
Song Kang-ho , Byun Hee-bong , Park Hae-il , Bae Doona , Go Ah-sung
Runtime
119 Minutes
Writers
Bong Joon-ho , Ha Joon-won , Baek Chul-hyun

3 'The Mist' (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Thomas Jane stands next to his jeep looking into the mist
Image via MGM

When a mist envelops a small town, father David Drayton (Thomas Jane), his son, and other residents inside a convenience store must learn to survive the disastrous creatures hiding within the mist. However, the danger exists not only in this mist.

The Mist is another film based on a Stephen King short story. It features various monsters hidden and enveloped in a mist that is connected to another world, which is where these giant and dangerous creatures come from. While plenty of creatures are revealed from outside the mist, many other, more disturbing creatures are never fully revealed. Viewers only get a glimpse of their silhouette, creating for a thrilling and curious ride.

The Mist 2007 Poster
The Mist
R
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Release Date
November 21, 2007
Director
Frank Darabont
Runtime
126 minutes
Main Genre
Horror

2 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Aliens
Image via 20th Century Studios 

In 1979, Ridley Scott directed one of the best and scariest monster movies ever with Alien, an understated but utterly terrifying horror thriller about a faction of space truckers getting picked off one by one courtesy of H.R. Giger's xenomorph, perhaps the creepiest movie monster ever (it's basically just all teeth from most angles).

Seven years later, and fresh off the success of The Terminator, James Cameron crafted a bigger, and in many ways better, action-heavy sequel which saw Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley return to LV-426 following an ominous distress call. Aliens was an even more transcendent success than its predecessor, with Weaver even garnering an acting Oscar nod (all but unprecedented for the genre).

1 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Colin Clive as Henry Frankenstein confronting Boris Karloff's Frankenstein's Monster in 1931's 'Frankenstein.'
Image via Universal Pictures

Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) and his assistant Fritz (Dwight Frye) create the ultimate lifeform out of freshly buried human remains or remains from executed criminals. While the body is pieced together, Henry still needs a brain, and Fritz accidentally brings him one that was once inside a criminal. However, despite the innocence of the monster, Frankenstein realizes he doesn't fully understand its intentions and aims to have it killed.

Frankenstein is based on the novel of the same name by Mary Shelley. This film and story is the classic of classics, where popular monster movies originate from. However, unlike other monster films where the monster intends to cause harm, Frankenstein's monster is one of childlike innocence who doesn't understand right from wrong. Because of this, he is assumed to be dangerous. Anyone who appreciates a good monster film will find themselves enthralled and thrilled by Frankenstein.

Frankenstein 1931 Film Poster
Frankenstein (1931)
Passed
Sci-Fi
Drama
Horror

Dr Henry Frankenstein is obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses.

Release Date
November 21, 1931
Director
James Whale
Runtime
70 Minutes
Main Genre
Sci-Fi
Writers
John L. Balderston , Mary Shelley , Peggy Webling , Garrett Fort , Francis Edward Faragoh , Richard Schayer

