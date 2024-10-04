In Season 1 of their hit true-crime anthology series, Monster, co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan dug into one of the most infamous serial killers of all time — Jeffrey Dahmer. With a leading performance by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), who won a Golden Globe Award for his work, the series quickly rose through the ranks of one of Netflix’s most-watched productions, with the studio quickly greenlighting two follow-up installments. Now, two years later, the second season finally arrived a few weeks ago. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the series stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as the titular brothers, who are serving life sentences behind bars for the brutal murder of their parents in 1989.

Anyone who’s tuned in for both seasons will agree that there’s a very obvious vibe shift between the two. While Season 1 is dark, so dark, in fact, that Peters had second and third thoughts about doing it, the second season is almost fantastical in parts. Sure, there are plenty of hard-to-watch moments, but there are a few pieces that take on a much lighter tone than anything we saw in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Menendez brothers-focused episodes also show different perspectives, whereas Dahmer’s was a linear story, putting out nothing but the facts and leaving nothing open to audience interpretation.

During a chat with Collider’s Taylor Gates, Murphy explained why there’s such a vibe shift between the two volumes and how they varied from one another. He said:

“It was much more complicated to sort of dramatize people’s theories about what happened because, again, we’ll never really know. Unlike the Jeffrey Dahmer trial or that first season of Monster, he was arrested and immediately admitted to everything. They proved it, and it was like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty cut-and-dry in this trial.’”

Theories Rule ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Close

The renewed interest in the Menendez brothers’ case — something that was already catching on before Monster Season 2 aired — shows how far we’ve grown as a society in the more than 30 years since the murders happened. At the time of the trial, the sexual abuse allegations that the defense built its case around were literally laughed at by folks tuning in from their homes — and likely many in the courtroom. Now, the culture has grown to have a better understanding of the seriousness and severity of such crimes. This was also an angle that intrigued Murphy, who said:

“In this case, there are so many different opinions that, to this day, have not been proven. They were just ideas or theories, and I thought that was really, really interesting and complicated. And through that, I thought we could have a really big cultural conversation about a lot of things, including sexual abuse. I found that very interesting. I was interested in that.”

Season 3 of Monster will go back to its serial killer roots as it explores the life and murders committed by notorious grave robber Ed Gein, who will be played by Sons of Anarchy alum, Charlie Hunnam.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for the rest of Gates' conversation with Murphy.

Watch On Netflix