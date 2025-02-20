The third season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series Monster has gone into production, with several names already announced as part of the cast list. The most recent addition is The Idol’s Suzanna Son, who has been cast as a series regular per Deadline, though her character has yet to be revealed. Titled The Original Monster, plot details for the upcoming season remain under wraps, but we know that it focuses on the suspected serial killer Ed Gein, to be portrayed by Charlie Hunnam, as announced last September.

Ed Gein gained notoriety as the Butcher of Plainfield, otherwise called the Plainfield Ghoul, who confessed to murdering two women in the 1950s and who also allegedly made trophies out of bodies and the skin of corpses he exhumed from graveyards. His story inspired the Leatherface character in Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In addition to Hunnam and Son, Monster Season 3 has cast Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams in main roles, portraying Ed’s mother, Augusta Gein; film director Alfred Hitchcock; and Hitchcock's wife, screenwriter, and film editor Alma Reville, respectively. The new chapter comes after The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, both of which received mixed reviews from critics but were ultimately a commercial success. The former saw Evan Peters in the lead role as Dahmer, while Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portrayed the infamous Menendez brothers.

Who Is Suzanna Son?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Son had a supporting role in HBO’s The Idol, starring alongside Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a., The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp. She performed and co-wrote three original songs for the series' soundtrack, including “Crocodile Tears,” “False Idols,” and “Family.” Also, the promising artist – who is a trained pianist, dancer, and vocalist – joined The Weeknd on his world tour in Stockholm, marking her live on-stage debut as a musician.

Before The Idol, Son made her acting debut opposite Simon Rex in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, which was released in theaters by A24 on December 3, 2021. The cast, including herself, was awarded the Ensemble Spotlight Award at the Middleburg Film Festival. Additionally, she was individually nominated in the category of Breakthrough Performer at the 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards and for Best Supporting Female at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Besides Monster Season 3, Son will next be seen alongside India Fowler in the next installment of Netflix’s Fear Street: Prom Queen, which premieres this summer.

The next installment of Murphy’s biographical crime drama has no premiere date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and catch up on the previous season of the Monster franchise.