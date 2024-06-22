The Big Picture The Monster Squad creatively avoided copyright issues by designing original characters and unique creature features.

The film put a spin on classic Universal monsters while maintaining recognizable traits for audiences.

Not being tied to Universal Studios allowed The Monster Squad to explore creative freedom in storytelling and effects.

The Monster Squad is a 1987 horror-comedy following the titular squad of kids who battle Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, the Wolf Man, Mummy, and Gill-man as they attempt to take over the world and usher in a new age of evil. A quintessential entry into the "kids on bikes" subgenre of family adventures made popular in the '80s, The film was directed and co-written by The Predator screenwriter Fred Dekker, and stars the likes of Duncan Regehr, Tom Noonan, Jonathan Gries, Michael Reid MacKay, and Tom Woodruff Jr. as a cast of classic monsters. But despite its main villains seemingly being adaptations of Universal's classic monsters, Universal Studios had nothing to do with its production. This resulted in The Monster Squad having to walk a very thin line in getting these iconic horror icons in a movie without Universal's involvement.

‘The Monster Squad’ Avoided Copyright With Its Creature Design

Though many of its characters are a pastiche of classic Universal monsters, there are original aspects to the story itself. The titular squad of children is composed of entirely original characters. The main conflict of the film is a struggle for control over a magical amulet that can banish the monsters to limbo forever — an amulet that doesn't exist in any Universal property. But most of the legwork of avoiding copyright infringement is done by the fantastic creature designs for each of the monsters.

Legendary special effects artist Stan Winston was quoted in Richard Crouse's book, Son of the 100 Best Movies You've Never Seen (via Mental Floss) as saying: “Although we were doing a movie that was a takeoff on the Universal classics … none of our designs infringed on the original designs of the Universal characters. There were subtle changes; we had to be sure that nothing about them could be considered a copyright infringement of a design.” Tackling this challenge would be no easy feat. While the '80s saw new and exciting vampires and werewolves through the likes of The Lost Boys and An American Werewolf In London, creature designs that were too original would confuse audiences. Shane Mahan, a special effects artist on the film, explained some of the key differences implemented to avoid copyright infringement: "It was frustrating for us at first, because, of course, we wanted to do the original designs! But we couldn’t ...The Frankenstein monster looks a bit like the Karloff creature; but instead of bolts in the neck, he has bolts in the forehead."

'The Monster Squad' Put Its Own Spin on the Iconic Universal Monsters

The Monster Squad's Dracula is also strikingly similar to Bela Lugosi's interpretation, though sans widow's peak and with more romantic frills in his costuming. Though a slight difference in the sleeves and neckline, these frills puff out his silhouette in sections of the costume where Lugosi's Dracula is more sleek and refined. The film's mummy design was itself uniquely haggard in comparison to the original Universal Studios mummy. The Monster Squad's mummy appears far more decayed and skeletal, a choice that would impact casting. In a 2017 Yahoo News interview, Mummy actor Michael Reid Mackay reminisced on the process "A friend of mine saw this tiny thing in Variety that said, “Wanted: Male to play Mummy. Must be extremely thin on the verge of anorexic." It was his first professional job as an actor.

As for the Wolf Man, The Monster Squad's design leans far more angular than the Universal Wolf Man. While the design would be bipedal like its Universal counterpart, this angularity makes its face more comparable to An American Werewolf In London's Wolf Man. A mix of puppetry and makeup was employed to manage the transformation sequences. Well-regarded for its special effects, Stan Winston Studio had to create and alter new technology on the spot. Creature mechanic Richard Landon said of this process (via the Stan Winston website) "It usually came down to necessity. Something would come up where we had to do it — so we did." Though the Gillman would mainly be overseen by Matt Rose and Steve Wang, Tom Woodruff Jr. would actually play the character in the film. Woodruff was mainly assigned to the design of The Monster Squad's Frankenstein but had made a full-body cast of himself in his free time. When the role was not-yet cast, Woodruff begged Winston to let him play the role, saying "I distinctly remember sitting in Stan’s shop, pointing to that body cast that was there and ready to go, and saying: ‘Stan, I can do this! Let me play the Gillman!’" The Monster Squad would be his first credited acting role, and Woodruff would later go on to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for the 1992 dark-fantasy Death Becomes Her.

Tri-Star Did What Universal Couldn't

The Monster Squad not being produced by Universal Studios is actually a good thing. In being a pastiche, the film isn't beholden to pre-established characterizations, lore, or creature designs. And while the monsters must look close enough to their Universal counterparts that we, the audience, recognize what they're meant to represent, the creative liberties taken enabled Winston, Woodruff Jr., and their team to create some stunning effects. It is because the film exists in this strange space between parody and adaptation that it isn’t required to maintain "brand integrity" or acknowledge storylines or character dynamics canon to the Universal films. Whereas a Universal picture like this would require heaps of planning and established films leading to an eventual crossover (as evidenced by the failed Dark Universe attempt), The Monster Squad can just jump right in. The film is able to take all the best, most beloved, and recognizable aspects of each monster without having to adapt any of their less interesting qualities.

To modern audiences, the idea of lampooning a popular cinematic universe is nothing new. But what makes The Monster Squad distinct from its contemporaries is an earnest appreciation for its source material. There's a certain level of self-aware, almost mean-spirited comedy about a lot of modern pastiches, but The Monster Squad is, above all else, utterly sincere. The film is for children and adheres to the imaginations and play logic of that very audience. The Monster Squad at its core does not care if you think it's ridiculous that Dracula should be defeated with a garlic-y slice of pizza, a mummy could be unraveled into dust, or the cool punk eighth-grader could make silver bullets out of his mom's silverware to shoot a werewolf. In many ways, Monster Squad is a brief, but delightful, peak into what films like this could be when not bogged down by IP battles and established cinematic universes.

