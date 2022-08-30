Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.

Most of the episodes are written entirely or in part by Murphy and Brennan, with additional episodes written by David McMillan (Sleepy Hollow), Janet Mock, and American Horror Story writers Reilly Smith and Todd Kubrak. This article will tell you everything you need to know (perhaps a little too much) about the upcoming Netflix original miniseries, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

What’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story About?

This limited series will follow the life of the notorious serial killer through the perspective of his various victims. The show will also show some insight into Dahmer’s childhood and home life, as he was quite young when he first started to exhibit questionable behaviors and interests. At least one of Dahmer’s victims, Konerak Sinthasomphone, escaped and went to the police to report that his life was in danger, only to be returned to Dahmer’s doorstep by the police, who dismissed the altercation as a “lover’s quarrel.” The victim was only 14 years old at the time and was later discovered inside Dahmer’s fridge, dying less than an hour after the police dropped him off with his killer.

This limited series will likely focus on this particular victim and his family, as the story of the police mishandling of the situation became well-known after Dahmer was sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences without parole in 1992. If they had done a background check on Dahmer, they would have discovered that Dahmer was a sex offender with a child molestation charge from 1988, in which the victim was Konerak’s older brother, who was 13 years old at that time. The deaths of Dahmer’s other victims are equally tragic, but at least five of them could have been prevented if the police had taken the Sinthasomphone family’s claims seriously.

Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

Jeffrey Dahmer will be played by American Horror Story veteran Evan Peters. Peters was first introduced to AHS fans in the first season of the horror anthology series as the ghost of a school shooter. He also got to share a scene with the show’s characterization of Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Seth Gabel) in the fifth season, along with other infamous serial killers. Evan Peters is known to bear a striking resemblance to the real Jeffrey Dahmer, which makes his casting for the role all the better.

Kokonerak Simthasomphone, the 14-year-old victim who was returned to Dahmer, will be played by Kieran Tamondong (Warrior). His older brother, Somsack, will be played by Brayden Maniago (Generations React), and their father, Southone, will be played by Khetphet Phagnasay (Demon Fighter). Nikea Gamby-Turner (Insecure) will be playing Mildred Lindsey, a relative of Errol Lindsey, the first of the victims to endure Dahmer’s “drilling technique.”

Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers) and Penelope Ann Miller (American Dresser) will take on the role of Lionel and Joyce Dahmer, Jeffrey’s parents. There are speculations about Jeffrey’s childhood that indicated he was “deprived of attention,” thanks to his father’s long hours at college and work. His mother suffered from depression and would spend the majority of her time bedridden after a failed suicide attempt when Jeffrey was about five years old. Michael Learned (The Waltons) will be playing the role of Catherine Dahmer, Jeffrey’s paternal grandmother. Three of his earlier victims were killed and/or dismembered at her residence.

Shaun J. Brown (The Dropout) will be playing Tracy Edwards, the man who discovered the dismembered remains of Dahmer’s victims and alerted the authorities, resulting in Dahmer’s arrest. Niecy Nash from Claws will be playing Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor who tried to tell the police about his suspicious activities two months before he was discovered and arrested.

Colin Ford (Supernatural) will play a character named “Chazz,” and it is unclear whether his character will be one of Dahmer’s few childhood friends, or perhaps a victim whose name has been changed. The police officer who returned Simthasomphone to Dahmer, Officer Balcerzak, will be played by Scott Michael Morgan (Hidden Figures).

When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?

The official release date for the series is still to be determined, but it is slated for a Netflix release in 2022. Considering the horrifying subject matter, it is possible that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story might be released sometime in October.

Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

There is no trailer yet, but if you look at the release timeline for Netflix’s recent documentary series Conversation With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, the trailer was released just two weeks before the show’s premiere. As soon as the trailer is released, we’ll let you know when exactly you can start bingeing the newest serial killer drama. In the meantime, we do have a first look image of Peters as Dahmer, which you can check out here.

Keep your eyes and ears open while we wait to see how Evan Peters steps into the skin (pun intended) of the cannibal serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.