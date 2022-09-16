It’s all about the victims. That message is something both stars of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are hoping to make abundantly clear via two separate interviews. During a chat to promote their upcoming series, Niecy Nash and Evan Peters spoke about what it was like for them to dive into the world of the sadistic serial killer and to take on a tragic story that caused a tremendous amount of sorrow and pain to so many lives.

For Nash’s part, the role of Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland was a challenging one. She says that she believed that Cleveland was also a victim of Dahmer’s, but one who had fallen through the cracks due to the fact that she was never physically harmed by the killer. Through her performance, she hopes to bring Cleveland’s story to the forefront and garner praise for the woman who tried to stop Dahmer’s killing spree only to be shot down time after time by law enforcement. Referring to the underlying message behind it all as “timeless,” Nash comments on the mental health crisis facing our country as well as the undeserving of communities by those sworn to serve and protect them.

As for Peters, he wants audiences to know that the series won’t be diving deeply into the killer’s gruesome acts as he and those behind the production “don’t need to embellish” the murders by recreating them “over and over again.” As for putting on the killer’s recognizable glasses and mentally preparing for the role, Peters says that he was “scared” to “dive into” the monster of a man who’s known to have murdered at least 17 people between the years of 1978 and 1991.

Image via Netflix

Monster, will shine a light on the atrocious crimes committed by one of America's most notorious serial killers. As we learned through the leading cast interviews, the series will tell the story by bringing the victims to the forefront and not putting any sort of tragic twist on the life of Dahmer. Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the project joins a slate of other titles on Netflix that are based around serial killers including Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy.

A trailer released today revealed Peters’ take on the titular killer in what will be a re-teaming between the actor and Murphy following the duo's work over several seasons of Murphy’s American Horror Story. Departing from her usual comedic ways, including her role in Murphy and Brennan’s Scream Queens, it will be great to see Nash in a much more serious role in the new series.

You can check out both interviews below and prepare to see Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story when it lands on Netflix September 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT.