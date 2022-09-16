True-crime fans are bound to be having an exciting Friday with the release of the first trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. To piggyback on the already informative, if not stomach churning teaser, we can now reveal that the series will be dropping on Netflix on September 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT. Since first being announced back in 2020, the series has been a long time coming, so we’re beyond excited to finally see the fruits of the cast and crew’s labor.

The project will see Evan Peters (American Horror Story) donning the infamous glasses of the lonely and disturbed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer with Niecy Nash (Reno 911) as his suspicious and irritated neighbor, Glenda Cleveland. The limited biographical series will also see the likes of Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito’s Way), Michael Learned (The Waltons), Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford (Daybreak) forming the ensemble cast. Monster will mark a reunion for Murphy and Peters who have previously worked together over several seasons of Murphy’s American Horror Story, as well as Murphy and Nash, who collaborated on the gone-too-soon Scream Queens.

One of the most recognizable names in serial killer history, Dahmer actively killed young men between the years of 1978 and 1991. A Milwaukee resident for most of his criminal career, Dahmer held down a job at a local chocolate shop and was seen as a socially awkward loner, but didn’t raise alarm bells for this reason alone. Dealing with his loneliness and isolation in the most disgusting and horrifying way possible, Dahmer would take home men from gay bars and pick up spots only to drug them and dismember them, as a way to keep their bodies and souls with him forever. For several of his victims, he saved their body parts and cooked them into meals for himself, also offering up his culinary creations to his neighbors.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series

While those living in his building complained about the stench coming from Dahmer’s apartment, the landlord and police wouldn’t interfere with whatever was happening inside the home of horrors. In fact, early on in his murderous spree, one of Dahmer’s victims was able to free himself and reported his story to the police, only to be harassed for being gay. The idea of “the less dead” (a true crime term used to refer to marginalized groups of people) played a big role in the reason Dahmer was able to carry out his killing spree for so long. Finally, his crimes caught up to him and one would-be victim escaped, leading the police to finally search the apartment, which led to his arrest.

With more trailers and images on the horizon, we can’t wait to see what Murphy and Brennan have up their sleeves for the upcoming series. You can check out the newly released trailer below.