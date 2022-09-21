After collaborating on American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters is ready to embark on another Ryan Murphy project. This time the Emmy-winning actor will portray one of America's most infamous serial killers in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Convicted of murdering over 17 men and eating their flesh, Dahmer's crimes will be depicted in the limited series from the perspective of his victims. In the span of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know the killer and watch him be let on the loose by the police on multiple occasions up to his trial. The accusations that led the serial killer to eventually pay the price for his actions took place between 1978 and 1991. In case you haven't heard the details pertaining to this twisted based-on-true-events tale, here is a guide to know when and where you can stream the series when it comes out.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Niecy Nash and Evan Peters Talk Centering the Victims

What Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story About?

Here's the official synopsis of the series:

From the Emmy award-winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Watch the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer Here

"Here we are. Home sweet home." That is what the man accompanying Dahmer to his apartment says until he begins to notice the place's odd smell and hears the door lock behind him. Following this instance, the trailer shows a few other similar encounters in the apartment and gives viewers a glimpse of the horrendous practices that the killer would do to his victims. Narrated by his neighbor (played by Niecy Nash), who is rightfully questioning the noise and stench coming from Dahmer's place, the trailer also shows the character paying her a visit and giving her a present. Given his track record with human flesh, we can infer that the meat in the sandwich came from one of his victims. There are also a few quick shots of the felon as a child, meaning that there might be a few flashbacks in the narrative that will give some context to when and where his obsession for murdering and eating people began. At the end of the trailer, Dahmer is spotted wearing an orange jumpsuit during his trial and the neighbor utters that she has called the authorities multiple times and that now "it's too late".

Overall, it seems like the true-crime series will capture the killings and the lack of police involvement in putting the murderer behind bars. It is also expected that it will cover aspects of the criminal's childhood and his trajectory towards his fate.

When and Where to Watch the Series

Keep calm and hit play, because Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is finally here! The limited series premiered on Wednesday, September 21 with its 10 episodes available to binge on Netflix. If you aren't subscribed yet, there are three options of plans that the streaming platform offers. The basic one includes access through a phone or a single screen for $9.99/ month. For the standard plan, you pay $15.99/month for two mobile devices and two screens. Lastly, the premium plan costs $19.99/month for four screens to enjoy the television and film releases. A quick reminder, the series is solely available on Netflix, so if you aren't a subscriber yet, this could be the perfect time to get everything settled.

Watch on NetflixRelated:'American Horror Stories' Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

More Ryan Murphy Shows on Netflix That You Can Watch Next

Image via Netflix

This isn't the first project that Ryan Murphy has done alongside the Netflix team. Ever since the popular showrunner inked a five-year deal with the streaming platform in 2018 to come up with original content, he didn't stop creating shows that are both dramatic and comical in their own way. Here are a few recommendations for shows by the creators behind Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Ratched: Have you ever seen the classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest? If so, then you will be pleased to know that this psychological thriller starring Sarah Paulson is centered on nurse Mildred Ratched's origin story. Before she became the ruthless character that watches over the asylum in the Jack Nicholson film, Ratched had just arrived in the Northern California psychiatric hospital only to find that there have been some troubling experiments. The show also uses color to capture the various emotions that it is trying to convey. For instance, some costumes and sets use yellow to capture deceit, blue as a neutral color, red to represent evil and mischief, white encapsulating purity, and lastly the color green is used to convey honesty throughout the narrative.

Watch on Netflix

Halston: Ewan McGregor won an Emmy for his role in this limited series, centered on the rise and fall of the titular American fashion mogul. Although the fashion icon had a glamorous life producing looks for the runway and had strong bonds with the likes of Liza Minelli (played by Krista Rodriguez) and Victor Hugo (Giancofranco Rodriguez), his homonymous empire tumbles down after he makes a bad business move. This leads him to lose control of his own fashion staple and his brand name. The series captures both Halston's highs and lows, as well as his significance amidst the clothing attire of the upper class during the 70s and 80s.

Watch on Netflix

Hollywood: While Murphy captured the glamour of Halston's empire in the limited series, he also made sure to capture Hollywood's golden age in his other Netflix project. Set between 1946 and 1949, the show focuses on a group of film enthusiasts looking to make in showbiz. In a time frame post-World War II, these characters must battle racism, unfair business schemes, and stereotypes imposed on their gender and sexuality. The series also displays a depiction of how things would've looked like in these barriers in the entertainment industry were dismantled early on. Among its starlit cast are Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, David Corenswet, and Jim Parsons.

Watch on Netflix