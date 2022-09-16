Netflix has released a new trailer for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming service's upcoming limited series focusing on one of America's most notorious serial killers with Evan Peters starring as the titular killer.

The upcoming series will tell the horrific story of Jeffery Dahmer, a serial killer who murdered 17 young men and boys between the years of 1978 and 1991. The series will take a unique approach as it will not follow the killer but rather tell the story through the eyes of his victims as well as delving deep into the systemic racism and failures of the Wisconsin police, chronicling the unjust way the police force handled the investigation into Dahmer's murders.

In addition to Peters, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins. The series is created by Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story, and The Politician and Hollywood co-creator Ian Brennan with Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin, and Janet Mock serving as the series directors.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in First Look at New Netflix Series

Murphy and Brennan also serve as executive producers on the upcoming series. Murphy and Brennan wrote the first four episodes of the limited series, while Brennan penned the fifth solo. Mock, David McMillan, Reilly Smith, and Todd Kubrak are also credited as writers on the show. Murphy, Brennan, Mock, and Franklin serve as executive producers on the project alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Evan Peters. Rashad Robinson, President of Color Of Change serves as Consulting Producer.

DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently set to release on Netflix Wednesday, September 21. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming limited series as well as read its official synopsis down below: